The Queen’s platinum jubilee is turning into quite the event, and not just for the royals. Everyone seems to be getting in on the celebrations with street parties, garden gatherings, barbecues and picnics all being added to the calendar for the long weekend.

Stretching from 2-5 June – delaying the late May bank holiday ever so slightly – with the jubilee celebrations falling on Friday 3 June, there’s quite a good amount of time to party in honour of The Queen’s 70th year on the throne. But, what’s a party without a cake?

From decadent chocolate crown cakes to classic Victoria sponges, the choice of flavouring is always heavily debated. And, with so many options to choose from, it’s sure to be no different this time around.

M&S has stepped up to the plate, transforming Connie (Colin’s other half) into the Queen, and put her alongside a Union Jack wearing corgi. Morrisons has also jumped on the Corgi theme and there’s also an impressive selection from famed bakeries Cutter and Squidge, Lola’s Cupcakes and The Hummingbird Bakery.

So, keep reading below for the cakes we can’t wait to get our hands on in time for the platinum jubilee.

Read more:

M&S corgi and Queen Connie the caterpillar cake: £12, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Colin the caterpillar still has the heart of many chocolate cake fans, loyally coming out at every birthday party since we can remember. So, of course, the caterpillar has to join in some form for the jubilee celebrations.

But, unlike Colin, this Corgi and Queen Connie cake comes in two smaller size – they’re roughly half the size of Colin each. While we haven’t yet got our hands on these to taste test them, if they’re anything like the OG (which we think they will be) we’ll be more than happy.

Buy now

The Hummingbird Bakery vanilla & raspberry jubilee cake: £37.95, Hummingbirdbakery.com

(The Hummingbird Bakery)

Famous for luxury cakes in London – you know it’s a fancy soirée when one of these comes out – it only makes sense that the Hummingbird Bakery is one of the first to show off its jubilee range. At 6ins, it is on the smaller side, perfect for more intimate gatherings. But, freshly baked with three layers of vanilla sponge, sandwiched with raspberry jam, and finished decorated in purple vanilla buttercream and an edible platinum Queen and gold wreath, it’s sure to be a showstopper.

Buy now

Morrisons Clarence the corgi cake: £6, Morrisons.com – Available in-store from 21 May

(Morrison’s )

Clarence, the Morrisons corgi cake, is gaining a lot of attention not just for being incredibly cute but for being a great price too. At just £6 for a 12 person serving, it’s quite the steal and perfect for kids parties and larger gatherings.

Sadly, Clarence is only available in-store, so be sure to pop down to your local Morrisons on or after 21 May.

Available in-store from 21 May

Cutter and Squidge platinum jubilee Victoria strawberry sponge cake: £35.99, Cutterandsquidge.com

(Cutter & Squidge)

An extra special vanilla sponge created for the royal celebrations, this cake is finished with handmade jam, lavish-looking buttercream and additional strawberries. We’d say the jewel in this cake crown is the white chocolate decorations, which are shaped like pearls.

A small sponge for VIP jubilee gatherings, there are about 4-5 slices to go round. The hand-crafted cake is made in London, and will be posted out in a specially embossed tin to keep as a souvenir.

Buy now

Buckingham Palace X Biscuiteers platinum jubilee: £58, Biscuiteers.com

(Biscuiteers)

Biscuiteers is a brand renowned for beautifully shaped biscuits, and this jubilee set of 15 will add a royal touch to any jubilee table. The lemon-ice biscuits have, in fact, been designed in collaboration with Buckingham Palace and feature fun and royally-approved shapes including a corgi, crown, bunting and a carriage.

Party guests will happily tuck into these sweet treats, which are presented in an illustrated tin to reuse or display as a piece of memorabilia.

Buy now

Lola’s Cupcakes vegan Victoria sponge: From £22.50, Lolascupcakes.co.uk

(Lola’s Cupcakes)

The beauty of this vegan-friendly Victoria sponge is you can select the size to cater for your guests. There are four options to shop, starting with a 5in cake to feed six people, right through to an 11in sponge serving 40.

The round double-layered cake boasts plentiful vegan-friendly cream, plus raspberry compote and fresh berries. We’re picturing how good it would taste paired with a glass of Pimm’s.

Buy now

Patisserie Valerie chocolate biscuit cake: £42.95, Patisserie-valerie.co.uk

(Patisserie Valerie)

According to royal experts, The Queen’s favourite treat for afternoon tea is tiffin, which is why this chocolate biscuit cake is an ideal pick for platinum jubilee parties. Key cake details include rich tea biscuits, a dark chocolate ganache and a caramelised biscuit crumb. Plus, the 8in size provides a generous 16-20 portions, should you be commemorating the occasion with friends and family.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:

We’ve found a selection of platinum jubilee-themed decorations perfect for adorning your party table.