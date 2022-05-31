In case it wasn’t clear, we’re very excited about the long weekend and, more specifically, the Queen’s jubilee. We have, after all, spent weeks rounding up the best merchandise, decorations, cakes and outfits for the occasion.

But another great thing to come out of the bank holiday celebrations are the impressive sales. From Very, and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Look Fantastic, many comapanies are toasting the jubilee with offers across a great range of products from sofas and swings to barbecues and beauty.

And today, it’s the royal beauty event at Look Fantastic that has caught our eye. The retailer is offering 40 per cent off around 4,000 items including fake tan, perfumes and Olaplex. Even some of our best buys have got a price cut.

In fact, we’ve already spotted one of our favourite products is on offer. The Molly Mae x Beauty Works straighteners – which were named the best option for frizzy hair in our hair straighteners round-up – have been brought down from £99.99 to £59.99.

When we reviewed them, our writer said that the near £100 price tag was this gadgets only flaw. So, with the cost now notably improved, we’re struggling to find reasons not to add these to our basket.

Here’s a reminder about how impressive these straighteners are and why you’d be crazy to miss out on such a stellar deal.