Whether you’re a hardcore royalist or just partial to a party, the Queen’s platinum jubilee is sure to see many a street or garden soirée, barbecue and afternoon tea on the bank holiday weekend. After all, it’s not every day that a monarch reigns for 70 years.

The long weekend will stretch from 2-5 June – delaying the late May bank holiday ever so slightly – with the jubilee celebrations falling on Friday 3 June.

Though many a royal occasion has happened since, the jubilee marks the first time since 2011, when William and Kate tied the knot, that we’ve been granted an extra bank holiday. At the time, wedding fever swept the nation with street parties taking place up and down the country. So it really is about time we whip out the union jack bunting again to take in what is truly a historic event.

If you’re starting hearing whispers from the neighbours about a street party or just fancy putting on a low key spread for the family, there’s already huge range of gifts and goodies to choose from to mark this momentous occasion. From commemorative merchandise to an M&S gin liqueur and even a highly anticipated corgi cake soon dropping at Morrisons, there’s plenty of ways to join in the jubilations.

To help you get prepped we’ve found the party kits, accessories and decorations you should be adding to your baskets – and we promise they’ll make your celebration fit for a queen.

