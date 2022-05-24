With the Queen’s platinum jubilee on the way – Friday 3 June – who better than royal party planner Johnny Roxburgh to help us prepare for a long weekend of celebratory picnics, street parties and barbecues?

Having worked in the industry for over 40 years, planning a hugely impressive 9,000 or more parties – including Prince Williams 21st and the Queen’s annual Christmas party – Roxburgh knows what it means to make a successful soiree.

And to help prove we don’t all need a royally big budget to have a great time, he has partnered with value led supermarket Aldi. He said in a statement, “I’m delighted to be showing shoppers how easy it can be to bring a touch of Buckingham Palace straight to their home at incredible value for money thanks to Aldi.”

Sharing tips for creating a palace worthy party such as adding raspberries to ice cubes, printing out the words to patriotic songs and even adding pots of parsley to the table, he’s definitely taught us a thing or two.

And, in even better news, he has curated an afternoon tea fit for a queen for under £10. Keep reading below for everything that’s included, from scones to strawberries.

Aldi Diplomat strawberry, raspberry and cranberry tea bags: £0.75, Aldi.co.uk

One of the most essential elements of afternoon tea is, of course, the tea bags. For an occasion as special as the jubilee, it looks like English breakfast or earl grey just won’t cut it, as Johnny has selected a fun and fruity flavour perfect for the summer months. And, working out at just under 2p per bag, it’s quite the budget buy too.

Aldi specially selected four all butter scones: £1.09, Aldi.co.uk

Shortly following tea on the essential list are scones, possibly the epitome of British baking along with Victoria sponge cake. Raisins or no raisins is the question, but luckily, with these all butter scones there are no hidden surprises. Four come in a pack, making them just under 30p each.

For anyone partial to a fruity scone, this sultana filled pack is also available for the same price (£1.09, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi specially selected classic strawberry jam: £1.19, Aldi.co.uk

No scone would be complete without jam. Whether you like just a scraping or a whole dollop is up to you, but Aldi is dubbing this classic strawberry version as rich and sweet.

Aldi specially selected traditional cornish clotted cream: £1.49, Aldi.co.uk

Of course, we can’t forget the clotted cream. We’re not monsters! And this 200g tub is sure to get a good few scones covered, but if you’re a big cream lover then maybe opt for two – you can never have enough of a good thing, right?

Aldi dessert menu jam and cream doughnuts: £0.75, Aldi.co.uk

For anyone with a sweet tooth, scones rarely cut it. But these jam and cream doughnuts are sure to give you every ounce of the sugar rush you’re after. Definitely ones to be kept in the fridge they look almost too good to eat, and at just under 40p per doughnut they’re a treat that won’t break the bank.

Aldi dessert menu chocolate éclairs: £0.75, Aldi.co.uk

For chocolate lovers, or to simply add a bigger wow factor to your growing spread, these chocolate éclairs are sure to do the job. Thanks to the fresh cream inside, these also need to be kept in the fridge. Costing less than 40p each you really can have your cake and eat it.

Aldi nature’s pick strawberries: Was £2.39, now £1.89, Aldi.co.uk

Sweet treats aside, there’s no more fruit synonymous with summer than the humble strawberry. Whether you display them in a glass bowl or scatter them around your cake stand they really add a pop of colour to the rest of the tea set and reinforce the summer garden party vibe.

We’ve found a selection of platinum jubilee-themed decorations perfect for adorning your party table.