It’s hard to underestimate the importance of a good sofa. Central to any living space, it’s the first thing we head to after a hard day’s work; it’s where we conduct those big heart-to-heart chats; and it’s where we curl up with a well earned cuppa, a favourite boxset or a gripping novel. Essentially, it’s part of the family.

Choosing the right sofa is quite the commitment. As a furniture piece that sees a lot of heavy use it needs to be comfy as well as practical – and it has to suit the whole household: those with small children or pets would do well to consider a darker fabric that’s forgiving on stains.

Some contemporary styles are elegantly elevated off the floor with slim, wooden legs while others are luxuriously laid-back and low sitting. These are super comfy but might be difficult for grandma to get out of.

Just like buying a mattress, the firmness of your sofa’s seat and back cushions is a matter of taste.

If you like the slouchy look but need to feel supported, we’ve found a number of sofas that, with shrewd design, tick both boxes.

We put our top sofas to the test, looking for quality of craftsmanship, style, affordability – and that all-important comfort factor.

Best sofa 2021

Sofa.com Bowie three seat sofa Best: Overall Dimensions: H 88cm x W 212cm x D 99cm Some sofas are so inviting from afar that you know you’re in for a satisfying experience when you do dive in. Sofa.com’s new Bowie is one such furniture piece with its contemporary, boxy shaping and invitingly deep feather cushions. Masculine in form with chunky wooden legs that echo its angular lines, this is a modern statement piece that demands attention. As with all of the brand’s sofa offerings, the Bowie comes in a huge range of fabrics – from modest and pared back cotton/linen blends, to vibrant rich velvets of which Ziggy Stardust himself would be proud. With its juxtaposition of luxurious fabric and fuss-free shaping, Made's popular Scott settee is all about understated glamour. The comfy three-seater is generous in width, allowing us to spread out in style. It boasts a soft but durable cotton/polyester velvet and neat tapered wooden legs. We loved the way the plush back cushions are plain while the all-in-one seat cushion is punctuated with square stitching to give the impression of deep buttoning. With its pair of bolster cushions to finish the look, it mixes contemporary design with the mid-century and a hint of Art Deco. Choose from six shades including the suitably chic and understated concrete grey. Whether you plump for distressed tan leather or a rich, deep hued velvet, you simply can't go wrong with a Chesterfield – and Habitat's latest incarnation offers incredible value for money. It's upholstered in a soft velvet-effect fabric (hence the affordable price) but just like its more expensive counterparts, the deep buttoning and scroll shaping are classic. The hefty sofa is elevated on turned wooden legs, keeping it traditional, while the large pair of seat cushions are suitably plump but supportive. And as with any characterful Chesterfield, this one really cocoons the sitter, making it perfect for curling up in. If it's classic style you're after, Sofology's freesia boasts Renaissance influences. But cleverly, the three-seater stays fresh and contemporary, too. It hints at the traditional with just a single line of buttoning on the seat back, while scroll arm rests and turned wooden feet are a nod to the stately seating of yesteryear. We loved the deep seat cushions that strike the perfect balance between comfort and support. A handy feature is that they're totally reversible, too, meaning you can periodically turn them over to keep them plump and prolong the life of the settee. Whichever fabric you go for – and there's a comprehensive list to choose from – this one's all about the elegant shaping. While you might have designs on a sprawling corner sofa to spread out on, for that you'll need serious space. With its relatively compact footprint, Ikea's grönlid sofa comes in a configuration that includes an integrated chaise longue. Made for flatmates or family that like to lounge, the sofa includes a series of movable and oversized back cushions, encouraging us to snuggle in and find our perfect comfy spot, while the chaise opens up to reveal generous storage space for blankets. This one's upholstered in a strong polyester fabric that promises to go easy on stains, too, making it practical, stylish and the height of cosy. Our priciest pick comes from a brand synonymous with top quality and timeless design. The handcrafted lewes sofa therefore falls into the category of investment piece – it's one that will stay in the family for decades. The three-seater mixes the solid structure of a classic Chesterfield with scattered back cushions and luxuriously deep and bouncy seat cushions, giving us the best of both worlds – supportive and slouchy. There's a huge choice of fabrics on offer here, whether you go with the more affordable essential range comprising velvets, wools and linens, or the signature collection of florals prints and stripes – ideal if you're after an eye-catching pattern-rich settee. Once ordered, it will be dispatched in eight weeks. Clean-lined and contemporary, the Eden sofa is an utterly elegant furniture piece that would demand centre stage in any living room set-up. It has a hard wood frame with tapered ash feet and comes in a comprehensive range of sumptuous fabrics including rich velvets and natural linens. Go bold with the Pandemonium range for eye-popping patterns. While this one is generous in dimensions – the three-seater is luxuriously wide – it has a slimline silhouette and tall feet, giving the impression of extra floor space. We loved the way the rectangular bolster cushions simply slide into the sides for a snug fit. Aptly named, the cloud sundae sofa is a dream to dive into with its super plush cushioning and soft polyester velvet upholstery. It boasts a contemporary shape that's boxy but at the same time, gently curved, while its wooden feet are an elegant touch. We loved the three-seater as a standalone piece but ingeniously, the sofa can be customised with add-ons from the same range including a chaise with storage, a corner unit, or even a snuggler to make it up to a 4.5 seater to suit a growing family. The best bit is that it arrives in manageable boxes guaranteed to fit into tight spaces. Perfect for apartment-dwellers. Part of John Lewis's affordable new Anyday range, the sweep sofa is fresh, modern and comfortable. Whether in saga ocean or saga grey it offers a quirky office-like feel, which we're surprisingly all for in 2021. This is likely a symptom of missing the office and perhaps a trend we'll be seeing more of in the near future. The three-seater is crafted from a mix of birch, pine and plywood and features a highly durable upholstery fabric with an arresting mottled effect. We loved the simple pole legs. Pile it high with vibrant scatter cushions for added colour. Buy now £ 499 , Johnlewis.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Sofas We loved Sofa.com's new Bowie sofa for its boxy, contemporary form and its super plush seat and back cushions. We also loved the way the arms are slightly angled to support the pair of bolster cushions on either side – a neat design feature. This one's fairly priced given its quality of craftsmanship. It's also one that won't be going out of fashion any time soon, so it's well worth the investment. On the more affordable end, we were impressed with Ikea's grönlid sofa for its sociable shaping, its cosy movable cushions and its soft but durable upholstery fabric.

Oliver Bonas discount codes Kick back and relax with our review of the best footstools and pouffes, for the ultimate lounging spot

