6 best home beer dispensers for pouring the perfect draught pint

There’s nothing quite like a fresh pint. The feeling of a cold pint glass in your fingers, or a beer’s white, frothy bubbles on your lips, is unrivalled. And while our local pubs need our hard-earned cash more than ever after the pandemic, and should always be our number one choice for a pint, sometimes an at-home beer dispenser does just the trick.

Whether for parties, or long, lazy days out in the sunshine – with a barbecue sizzling away – gone are the days of grimacing over a lukewarm can of lager, or awkwardly swigging from a sun-kissed bottle. Draught beer dispensers do exactly what it says on the tin – making your very own kitchen, or indeed garden, a temporary local.

Beer dispensers are perfect for entertaining, and guarantee a chilled, perfectly carbonated beer, with a white, frothy head each and every time (once you’ve mastered the art of pouring, that is). They’re a great crowd-pleaser, and often use kegs – helping you avoid the dreaded clean-up and trips to the recycling bin after dinner parties.

The best home beer dispensers range in size and price, with many being mains- and keg-operated – others, are rechargeable, and battery- or USB-powered. Some can even help you pour a perfect pint of beer that you’ve made with your very own hands (how cool is that?).

There’s no denying that many are pricey, we’ll give you that – but they’re an investment that delivers results. Here, we’ve rounded up our favourites to help you get that perfect at-home pint every single time. Cheers to that.

How we tested

Over the course of two months, we tested a selection of the best home beer dispensers across price ranges and different types, including many that were mains-operated. Using our knowledge and expertise as a member of The British Guild of Beer Writers, we analysed whether a true beer lover like ourselves would be satisfied – and whether each entry could stand the test of time. We invited friends and family over to test each machine out, examining whether it was a hot topic of conversation, and – of course – worth the money.

The best home beer dispensers for 2023 are: