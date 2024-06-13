Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Purchasing gifts can be an overwhelming process – especially if it’s for a loved one and, when it comes to special dates like Father’s Day (which, FYI, falls on 16 June this year), the pressure to find the perfect present is on. But that’s why we’ve done all the hard work for you with a deep dive into the best Father’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to go down a treat.

We’re not one for stereotypes but, sorry dads, you’re notoriously tricky to buy for. In our experience, they either have incredibly niche interests (for which they already own everything you could think of) or often don’t really know what they want, making shopping particularly tricky. If that sounds familiar, you’ve come to the right place.

When it comes to nailing Father’s Day gift giving, it’s important to consider what the recipient likes, so always go for presents that reflect their interests or give them the nudge they need to explore new ones. If you’re still unsure where to start, do some detective work by asking a few subtle questions to help you gain some insight into what really matters to them.

There are also a bunch of failsafe gifts that almost any man would love to receive, including food, booze (or a non-alcoholic alternative) or practical gifts and gadgets that will make their everyday life simpler. If the paternal figure in your life is a big softie, personalised presents are always a hit and almost guaranteed to get you in the running for favourite child.

How we tested the best Father’s Day gifts

open image in gallery A selection of the tried and tested gifts ( The Independent/ Sarah Young )

To bring you our review of the best Father’s Day gifts we recruited the help of a handful of dads of varying ages, all of whom had differing interests. We included a range of products to suit all budgets and tastes and considered everything from how much the tester genuinely liked the gift at first sight to whether it was still something they reached for a few weeks down the line. Everything that made the cut was something that ticked their boxes and made them feel special.

The best Father’s Day gifts for 2024 are: