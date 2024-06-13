Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Dads can be notoriously tricky to buy for, so we’ve done to work for you
Purchasing gifts can be an overwhelming process – especially if it’s for a loved one and, when it comes to special dates like Father’s Day (which, FYI, falls on 16 June this year), the pressure to find the perfect present is on. But that’s why we’ve done all the hard work for you with a deep dive into the best Father’s Day gifts that are guaranteed to go down a treat.
We’re not one for stereotypes but, sorry dads, you’re notoriously tricky to buy for. In our experience, they either have incredibly niche interests (for which they already own everything you could think of) or often don’t really know what they want, making shopping particularly tricky. If that sounds familiar, you’ve come to the right place.
When it comes to nailing Father’s Day gift giving, it’s important to consider what the recipient likes, so always go for presents that reflect their interests or give them the nudge they need to explore new ones. If you’re still unsure where to start, do some detective work by asking a few subtle questions to help you gain some insight into what really matters to them.
There are also a bunch of failsafe gifts that almost any man would love to receive, including food, booze (or a non-alcoholic alternative) or practical gifts and gadgets that will make their everyday life simpler. If the paternal figure in your life is a big softie, personalised presents are always a hit and almost guaranteed to get you in the running for favourite child.
To bring you our review of the best Father’s Day gifts we recruited the help of a handful of dads of varying ages, all of whom had differing interests. We included a range of products to suit all budgets and tastes and considered everything from how much the tester genuinely liked the gift at first sight to whether it was still something they reached for a few weeks down the line. Everything that made the cut was something that ticked their boxes and made them feel special.
Father’s Day is all about gratitude. And we can’t think of a better way to show your thanks than with a personalised present. Typically, we often find that personalised presents can come off a little cheesy but when we discovered Wear Your Moment, we knew we had to see if the results were as impressive in real life as they seemed on social media. And, let us tell you, they did not disappoint.
Essentially, the brand takes a photo of your choice and turns it into a coloured or outlined work of art that is embroidered onto a piece of clothing, be it a T-shirt, sweatshirt, scarf, tote bag or even a cap. We opted for a white T-shirt and sent over a photo of our tester’s little girl with her hair in pigtails, wearing a pink T-shirt with the slogan “happy vibes” and gingham leggings as she held onto a toddler-sized skateboard. When the T-shirt arrived, we were blown away by the precision and attention to detail of the embroidery. So much so, that it almost felt too precious for our tester to wear. Incredibly meaningful, unique and fun, we’re certain that any dad would be filled with delight to receive a personalised piece from Wear Your Moment that he can cherish forever.
A thoughtful gift for the father figure in your life, this wonderful mug will certainly make them smile over their morning brew. Ideal for anyone who has bestowed their dad with the nickname “Pops”, the electric blue vessel is a fantastic size, sitting much taller than most ordinary mugs, and comes finished with a shiny glaze that’s sure to stand out.
As well as being a fun and quirky gift, it’s a practical choice too and is actually really nice to drink from with a wide mouth that makes it perfect for sipping on everything from a creamy cappuccino to a builder’s brew.
Whether your dad tends to overdo it at the gym, is prone to general aches and pains or, like our tester’s dad, suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, the Theragun relief is a great gift that can help relax and loosen tight muscles.
The massage gun comes with three different attachments that are designed to target different areas of the body, depending on what your complaint is, and it also features a patented triangle-shaped handle, which our father figure found particularly helpful on days when his grip strength felt weakened by a flare-up.
Overall, our dad was incredibly impressed by this bit of kit, which is also small and light enough to chuck into a bag. They found that the gun helped provide some pain relief, reduced soreness and even appeared to relax their body, resulting in a better night’s sleep. Plus, it’s a great option for technophobes, as this is Theragun’s simplest model yet – all you need to do is hold down the power button on the device to switch it on and use short presses to toggle between the three speeds.
If your dad loves a bit of self-care but is often reluctant to splash the cash on bougie bath products, this gift set is a must. Who knows, maybe you’ll convert them from their go-to supermarket budget soap for life?
This set from Molton Brown is ideal for dads who may be somewhat sceptical of fancy beauty products. Inside, they’ll find three products – a bath and shower gel, a deodorant and a body scrub bar – which all feature the brand’s iconic black pepper scent. A fusion of black pepper, coriander and earthy vetiver, the spicy blend starts out rather fresh and citrusy, but goes on to release a woodier and more masculine aroma. Our tester was hugely impressed by all three products and loved that the smell lingered long after bath time.
If the dad in your life won’t go anywhere without his laptop, be it to work or jetting off on holiday, make sure his beloved bit of tech is well looked after with a sturdy yet stylish laptop bag.
A brand best known for its practical wet-weather outerwear, Rains has brought its expertise to the world of tech with this water-repellent design. Made from the brand’s signature waterproof PU, it promises to protect your laptop from light moisture. It is also generously padded for protection and, although this bears no real significance, feels satisfyingly smooth to the touch. We tested the earth colourway, which is a soft, muted green, but it also comes in black or grey.
If your dad can’t start the day without his morning cup of Joe, this subscription may be just what he needs. Batch coffee is a great way for newbies and seasoned caffeine drinkers to try out a range of different coffee roasters, as the brand has an ever-growing list of roasteries in its catalogue.
So, how does it work? There are a few different plans to choose from, including a single recurring box that can be cancelled anytime as well as 12 boxes, which can be delivered every two or four weeks. You can also choose between whole beans or ground for espresso, stove top or Aeropress. Once subscribed, your dad will then be sent two different bags of speciality coffee in the post, alongside a helpful card that indicates the types of flavour they can expect.
Even better, the coffees are packed in home compostable bags and you can access a bunch of information about each coffee via a QR code.
If your dad loves to travel, consider buying him a practical gift that will help make packing a breeze. This set from Away has everything he will need to stay organised with a total of six cubes, each of a different size, meaning he can have a separate one for his shirts, trousers, socks, accessories and more. The cubes come in a choice of two colours – navy or olive green – and are made from a water-resistant nylon body, helping to protect your belongings from any unfortunate spills along the way. Our tester, who is an avid cruise-goer, loved this set as he said it made sure he didn’t overpack.
From controlling your smart home products to playing music and showing off your latest photography skills, there’s very little that the Google nest hub max can’t do. Known as a smart display, the gadget is a larger version of the Google home hub and, beyond its larger 10in screen, it brings with it plenty of fantastic upgrades.
A real hit with our smart home-obsessed tester, the gadget has a sleek design with a curved display and dark cloth-lined base, which means it doesn’t look out of place in your home. Kept on his kitchen worktop before moving to a spot in the living room, our dad loved that he could use the gadget as a smart doorbell camera, a speaker, an alarm clock, a digital photo frame and even a surveillance camera, to name a few. While pricey, it makes for an excellent and practical gift that could be used by the whole family.
We all know one – that is, a dad who can recite his favourite Star Wars scenes word-for-word, sound effects and all. If that sounds like your dad, consider this next-level Lego set of The Madalorianian helmet. It’s a complex build with almost 600 pieces, so dads can also have some me-time while constructing it, away from those pesky kids.
Our tester was full of glee when they were presented with this, and claimed it even helped them feel more relaxed while they built it. Once it’s built, it also becomes a memorabilia piece that can be displayed in their home (preferably in the man cave).
Gifting slippers can be a bit of a cliché, so instead opt for something a little sturdier and more practical like Birkenstock’s EVA Boston sandals. Our dad tester requested this pair specifically so they could be worn while out in the garden – this is because, unlike the more traditional Boston sandals, these ones are made from an ultra-lightweight and highly flexible synthetic material called EVA.
Not only are the sandals highly elastic, making for a comfortable fit, but they’re also waterproof, which is ideal for us Brits who are used to battling with seasonal showers. The sandals are available in regular or narrow fit and run all the way up to a UK size 11.5. If you opt for the regular fit and don’t have particularly wide feet, we would recommend sizing down as our tester found his usual shoe size felt a little loose.
If your gift recipient appreciates a gooey cookie, they’ll be thrilled to receive this scrumptious selection box, which comes packed with a bundle of baked goods. Our tester enjoyed himself by tucking into these melt-in-the-mouth treats that are hand-picked from Crumbs and Doilies’ freshly baked daily selection. It is a bit of a gamble as to what flavours you might get, but we found this only added to the recipient’s delight when they unwrapped each cookie out of its individual paper sleeve. Among the flavours our dad tried were choc chip, blueberry and lemon, oatmeal raisin and raspberry white – all of which were devoured within a matter of days. While the cookies can be eaten at room temperature, we highly recommend popping them in the oven for five minutes – trust us, you won’t regret it.
Calling all kids of stylish dads, add this T-shirt to their summer wardrobe. Our tester, who is particularly picky when it comes to the brands he wears, was over the moon to receive this top, which comes courtesy of Amsterdam-based label By Parra. In fact, he was so happy that he put it on as soon as the parcel arrived on our doorstep.
Known for its use of bright colours and bold, nonsensical graphics, there are plenty of designs to choose from but our top pick was the fancy horse T-shirt. Featuring a large piece of colourful horse artwork at the back and Parra printed on the front, our tester chose his normal size large and was pleased with the boxy custom fit. Made from 100 per cent cotton, it feels incredibly soft and also washes well, meaning it should become a staple in their wardrobe for many years to come.
Whether he’s a grooming guru or could do with a gentle nudge when it comes to skincare, this set from Elemis is great for supercharging your dad’s morning and evening routine. The bundle includes two of the brand’s most popular products: deep cleanse facial wash and daily moisture boost, both of which come in full size. The duo is ideal for soothing sensitive skin on shave days as both the wash and moisturiser deliver a heavy dose of hydration. Our tester has become a complete skincare convert since trying out these products and said that his skin felt softer and more refreshed even after just a couple of weeks.
Is there anything more exciting, or tempting, than a hamper packed with delicious Italian food and drink? Honestly, we’re struggling to think of anything. Perfect for Father’s Day, this offering from Imp & Maker is packed full of savoury and sweet treats that are sure to satisfy any dad, no matter their tastes.
A true celebration of Italian gastronomy, inside you’ll find a selection of eight items including an antipasto meat platter, pecorino cheese, olives, chilli flakes, cherry tomato sauce and spaghetti that comes in packaging designed by Dolce & Gabbana.
For the ultimate sweet finale, there’s also salted caramel cannoli, which are filled with, you guessed it, salted caramel cream and come rolled in almond brittle shells. And yes, they taste every bit as delicious as they sound. All of this comes wrapped up in a chic black Imp & Maker hamper, which can be reused once every last morsel has been consumed.
If your dad is a bit of a shoe fanatic, then anything from Crep Protect’s shoe care range is sure to go down a treat. However, this particular cleaning kit should be top of the list for those looking to give their footwear a real pampering. The kit features some of the brand’s best-selling cleaning products, all of which promise to restore your shoes and keep them looking their best for longer, including a microfibre towel, cleaning solution, premium brush, sneaker cleaning wipes and a resistant barrier spray that cleverly helps waterproof your footwear.
Our tester was surprised by how well these products worked, as he managed to successfully bring a well-worn (and neglected) pair of shoes back to life, returning the discoloured sole back to its original creamy white.
Owing to the fact Father’s Day falls on the third Sunday of June each year, the date of the annual celebration is not set in stone. But when it comes to Father’s Day in 2024, make sure to mark Sunday 16 June in your calendars.
We were absolutely delighted with Wear Your Moment’s personalised T-shirt, which is not only incredibly meaningful and special but also brilliant quality. A gift they will treasure, it’s sure to make your dad feel cherished. Elsewhere, the Birkenstock’s sandals are a great choice for stylish dads who still want to be comfortable and we also highly rate Theragun’s relief massage gun, which is ideal for those who have overdone it on the golfing green or, dare we say it, anyone really.
