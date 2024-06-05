14 best Father’s Day gifts that’ll put a smile on his face

If you’ve asked your dad what he wants for Father’s Day and received the age-old reply of: “Oh, anything” or “There’s nothing I need”, we’re here to help, as we’ve rounded up the best Father’s Day gifts that are bound to put a smile on his face.

Regardless of his age, if you want to make your old man feel special on June 16, you’ll want to get him something to show just how much you care about him – whether you buy it alone or club together with siblings.

You may be looking for a gift that will reflect your dad’s interests – whether it’s cooking, spending time outside, or simply lounging in ultimate comfort – but we’ve also got you covered if your father is a little harder to shop for. With plenty of unique Father’s Day gift ideas, you’re sure to find something to suit in our line-up.

From coveted gifts that he wouldn’t buy himself, to practical presents that can be used every day, we’ve assembled the ultimate list of Father’s Day gifts that will put you in dad’s good books. Regardless of your budget, our list has something for pretty much everyone and has been selected, tested, and reviewed by us.

How we tested the best Father’s Day gifts

Our tester in action trying out all the best gifts for Father’s Day ( Chelsea Ritchel )

To ensure the gifts will receive a positive reception from any father figure in your life, we tested the products ourselves before handing them to various dads to try. We’ve catered to a range of budgets and interests, so you’ll be able to find a gift for just about any dad this Father’s Day.

The best Father’s Day gifts for 2024 are:

Coolibar men’s morada everyday long-sleeve T-shirt, UPF 50+: $49, Coolibar.com

( Coolibar )

Best: Father’s Day gift overall

Rating: 5/5

Why we love it:

Extra sun protection

Stylish

Super comfy

If your dad thrives in the summer months, these shirts will offer him extra sun protection. The shirts boast an ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) rating of 50, helping prevent UV radiation from reaching the skin. The top comes in a variety of colors and sizes (up to XXL), and is extremely comfortable to wear, even on the hottest summer days, due to the blend of cotton and bamboo. Whether it’s for a backyard barbecue or a day on the beach, it is perfect for every dad. Ours loved these shirts, and bought two more immediately – you can’t get better praise than that.

SheaMoisture beard conditioning oil: $9.50, Amazon.com

( Amazon )

Best: Budget Father’s Day gift

Rating: 5/5

Why we love it:

Great value

Leaves hair softer and more manageable

Take note:

Leaves a strong smell

If the father figure in your life has any sort of facial hair, this product is a must this Father’s Day. The oil, which won’t break the bank, can be used to tame, soften, and condition beards, and leaves facial hair extremely manageable. Whether your dad puts this on while he’s brushing his beard in the morning, or right out of the shower, SheaMoisture’s beard conditioning oil will keep any facial hair perfectly coiffed. The only thing to note is its strong scent.

Fly By Jing the triple threat set of Sichuan sauces: $42, Flybyjing.com

( Fly by Jing )

Best: Father’s Day gift for foodies

Rating: 5/5

Why we love it:

Elevates nearly every dish

Take note:

On the pricier side

For the dads looking for spice this Father’s Day, Fly By Jing has them covered. The company, which creates Sichuan sauces, has put together a trio of its bestsellers: Sichuan chili crisp, which is “hot, crispy and deliciously savory” and can be used on everything; the sweet and spicy Zhong sauce, which is “sweet, tangy, spicy and umami rich”, and the Chengdu crunch, which is nut-free, “spicy, savory, umami” and extra crunchy.

The Fly By Jing triple threat set can be used to elevate nearly any dish, whether drizzled over a simple dish of eggs or doused on dumplings. We loved using these sauces as a complement to every dish we ate.

Yeti hopper M12 backpack soft cooler: $275, Yeti.com

( Yeti )

Best: For outdoorsy dads

Rating: 5/5

Why we love it:

Doubles as amazing storage as well as a cooler

Take note:

Can get quite heavy when filled to the brim

As the temperature heats up and the outdoors calls, the allure of a hike can be too great to turn down. Fortunately, this stylish yet functional backpack cooler from Yeti enables you to take some refreshing drinks with you. We were impressed with quite how much we could fit in the cooler – it can hold 20 cans and is compatible with wine bottles. Plus, there is space for your keys, wallet, and phone, in the kangaroo pocket.

Via Citrus Meyer lemon tree: $65, Viacitrus.com

( Via Citrus )

Best: For dads with a green thumb

Rating: 5/5

Why we love it:

Comes fully grown, so minimal work is needed

Take note:

Does not come already flowering

This will be the perfect gift for plant parents this Father’s Day. These Via Citrus trees are mini, fruit-bearing citrus trees, so your father figure can have his very own freshly grown lemons. The trees range from 18in to 22in tall and 6in to 8in wide, and come in a variety of citruses, including yuzu, satsuma mandarins, kumquats, or key limes. Although the trees can take a few months before they bear fruit, they come fully grown. If you’re looking for a plant that’s already flowering and ready, this isn’t it but, with some love and attention, your dad will have lemons in no time.

Carl Friedrik the carry-on pro: $595, Carlfriedrik.com

( Carl Friedrik )

Best: Father’s Day gift for dads who travel

Rating: 5/5

Why we love it:

Stylish

Surprisingly light

Secure

Take note:

Expensive

If your father is the traveling sort, look no further than this carry-on suitcase for Father’s Day. The compact suitcase, which features a hard shell and an outer zippered pocket, looks like it would be heavy, but it’s surprisingly light and manages to fit everything you’d need for a weekend getaway. It also features a laptop compartment, which makes it perfect for a work trip, while the easy closure and two combination locks make it secure enough to check-in. The Carl Friedrik carry-on pro suitcase is easy to roll and a joy to use. However, it’s definitely an investment purchase.

Cozy Earth bamboo lounge tee and pajama pants: $182, Cozyearth.com

( Cozy Earth )

Best: For dads who love to lounge

Rating: 4/5

Why we love it:

Super soft and cozy

Sustainable materials

Exclusive discount code

Take note:

Shirt can become stretched out

Fathers who prefer comfort over anything else will love this set of bamboo pajamas from Cozy Earth. The set is made with viscose from bamboo, which means it’s exceptionally soft and cozy, perfect for lounging at home. In addition to the quality of the fabric, the bamboo lounge tee ($90, Cozyearth.com) and bamboo pajama pants ($92, Cozyearth.com) are also size-inclusive, with Cozy Earth offering sizes from small to XXXL. Our dad loved the softness of the pajamas but didn’t love that the shirt could be stretched out during wear. If you think your dad will love this set, use the discount code “INDYBEST” at checkout for 30 per cent off.

White Duck mini regatta bell tent: $450, Whiteduckoutdoors.com

( White Duck Outdoors )

Best: For outdoor-loving fathers

Rating: 5/5

Why we love it:

Mold- and UV-resistant finish

Premium bug mesh

Great for outdoor adventures

Easier to put up than most

Adventurous fathers will be overjoyed to receive the White Duck mini regatta bell tent, which is easy to pitch, durable, and perfect for a night of camping. The tent features a water-repellent, mold- and UV-resistant cotton finish, and comes complete with stakes, a tool kit, reflective ropes, metal tension adjusters, and a rain cap, so you’re prepared no matter the weather. We found the two-person tent to be easy to set up, and we liked that it has a zippered entrance and the “premium bug mesh” on the doors and windows, so no critters will be able to get in at night.

Whether your dad is looking for a solo night under the stars or wants to share the experience with one other person, this tent is the way to go.

Rhum JM terroir volcanique rum: $37.99, Lovescotch.com

( Loves Scotch )

Best: Father’s Day gift for the dad who appreciates good spirits

Rating: 5/5

Why we love it:

Unique yet subtle taste

Fathers who enjoy a good drink will appreciate this bottle of rum, which hails from Martinique, an island known for producing the spirit. Through a series of unique techniques, the brewers are able to carry out a double-char process while distilling the rum from sugarcane juice, which leaves the spirit with a complex taste. The fathers who taste-tested this for us loved it, enjoying the unique yet subtle flavor.

Snailax back massage seat cushion with heat: $69.99, Snailax.com

( Snailax )

Best: For dads who work from home

Rating: 3/5

Why we love it:

Helps dad to relax as he works

Spa-like features

Gets rid of surface-level back knots and tension

Take note:

Massage is on the weaker side

If the father figure in your life enjoys a spa day, this easy-to-set-up massage seat will go down a storm. The back massager can be placed on just about any chair, as long as it is within reach of an outlet as it has to be plugged into work. As for the actual massage, it is on the weaker side, but still nice and relaxing – it gets rid of surface-level back knots and tension, while the heat makes you feel like you’re at an actual spa.

Birdfy bird feeder: $129.99, Birdfy.com

( Birdfy )

Best: For animal lovers

Rating: 5/5

Why we love it:

Can identify different species

If your father is an animal lover or has acquired a newfound appreciation for the world in his front yard, this Birdfy bird feeder is the perfect gift. Not only does it feed birds, but it also notifies you (via your smartphone) whenever a bird visits, with its 1,080px HD wide-angled camera capturing each winged visitor. In addition to recording each bird as it stops by for a meal, the technology is also capable of identifying the visiting birds, which means you won’t have to guess whether it’s a blue jay or a robin enjoying the bird seed outside your window.

Black+Decker comfort grip electric knife: $18.21, Amazon.com

( Amazon )

Best: Father’s Day gift for dads who love to cook

Rating: 3/5

Why we love it:

Makes everyday cooking tasks easier

Take note:

Firm grip required

For dads who are keen home cooks, this knife is sure to be well received. It comes with two different serrated blades, making it easy to cut through meats, bread, and more. We also found it simple to install and change blades, and easy to clean and put away. However, the only downside is you do need to hold on to the handle tightly, otherwise, it can feel like you don’t have full control of the knife.

Crazy Creek original chair: $50.95, Amazon.com

( Amazon )

Best: Father’s Day gift for dads who prioritize comfort

Rating: 4/5

Why we love it:

Super portable

Reclining

Adjustable

Take note:

Weight capacity of 250lbs

Enjoy a picnic in style, with the Crazy Creek original chair, which enables you to set up a portable, reclinable seat within minutes. The easy-to-use contraption features tight-knit straps that allow you to adjust the recline of the chair, so your dad will be able to enjoy a wide range of positions while picnicking. We found it easy to set up, comfortable to use, and very easy to transport. However, it is worth noting the chair has a weight capacity of 250lbs.

Belkin boostcharge pro three-in-one wireless charging pad: $149.99, Belkin.com

( Belkin )

Best: Father’s Day gift for tech-lovers

Rating: 4/5

Why we love it:

Extremely versatile and multi-functional

Long cable

Take note:

Have to position your phone just right

This three-in-one device encompasses everything you would want in a charger. It’s sleek, easy to use, and, best of all, capable of charging multiple Apple devices at the same time. Compatible with official MagSafe cases, the charging pad has fast charging for a number of Apple Watchs; up to 15W faster wireless charging for iPhone 14, 13, and 12; and can charge your Apple AirPods. The cable is also decently long. The only downside is having to place your phone exactly so, for it to begin charging.

The verdict: Father’s Day gifts

If you weren’t sure what to get the father figure in your life this Father’s Day, we hope you’re now spoiled for choice. If your dad is the type of father who prioritizes comfort, we think the Cozy Earth bamboo lounge tee would be perfect. If your dad prefers to spend time in the great outdoors, a White Duck mini regatta bell tent should be just the thing. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for a great Father’s Day gift that won’t break the bank, look no further than SheaMoisture beard conditioning oil or the Black+Decker comfort grip electric knife. However, our best buy overall has to be the Coolibar men’s morada everyday long-sleeve T-shirt, as it’s a comfortable, stylish, and practical pick.

