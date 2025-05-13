M&S admits customer data was stolen by hackers in cyber attack
The retail giant has stressed that payment or card details have not been accessed
Marks & Spencer has revealed that customer personal data has been taken by hackers after the retail giant was hit by a damaging cyber attack.
Chief executive Stuart Machin said the data had been accessed due to the “sophisticated nature of the incident” but stressed that this does not include payment or card details, or account passwords.
"Importantly, there is not evidence that the information has been shared," he added.
In a social media post, Mr Machin said there is “no need for customers to take any action”.
“To give customers extra peace of mind, they will be prompted to reset their password the next time they visit or log on to their M&S account and we have shared information on how to stay safe online,” he said.
The high street chain did not say how many customers had been affected.
The group has not been able to take any orders through its website or app since 25 April as it tries to resolve the problem.
The incident first caused problems for the retailer’s contactless payments and click and collect orders, while it has also impacted some availability in stores.
A hacking group operating under the name Scattered Spider has been linked to the attack, according to reports.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed it was called in relation to the attack, with detectives from the force’s cyber crime unit launching an investigation which remains ongoing.
The retailer is also working with experts from both the National Crime Agency and the National Cyber Security Centre, with the former telling The Independent that the two groups were working “to better understand the incident and support the company”.
