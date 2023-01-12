Jump to content

Lacura’s BB cream is back, but is it really a beauty bargain? This is what we thought

We took a closer look at the formula and how it performed

Lauren Cunningham
Thursday 12 January 2023 13:34
With lightweight coverage and day-long hydration, this is one to watch

With lightweight coverage and day-long hydration, this is one to watch

(The Independent)

It’s safe to say Aldi still has a hold on those who favour bargain groceries, cleaning supplies and homeware heralded as must-haves. The Specialbuy section is a huge draw for savvy savers, after all.

But for anyone unaware of the retailer’s rather large offering, the supermarket stocks much more than fancy pet beds, barbecues and air fryers, with beauty being one of the brand’s bestselling categories.

Now, all eyes are yet again on Aldi’s own-brand label Lacura, thanks to its release of another budget beauty buy. So, of course, we had to get our hands on it, to test whether it truly is as good as everyone says.

Coming in at just under £3, the Lacura BB cream is another penny-pinching product added to a long list of highlights from the brand, such as the caviar gold range, vitamin C selection and CBD collection, and the number of good reviews has not gone unnoticed.

Keep reading this article to find out what we really thought of the BB cream beauty buy and whether we’re dubbing it a bargain or a bust.

How we tested

Testing out this beauty buy was incredibly easy, as our tester smoothed it over their face, as you would any other BB cream, after cleansing and conditioning the skin with all of their usual lotions and potions.

Key points that came into consideration were feel and formula, as well as how it looked on the face, which we dive deeper into below.

Lacura BB cream

  • Size: 50ml
  • Number of shades: Six

The Lacura BB cream isn’t exactly new. But it has swung in and out of stock in true Aldi Specialbuy style, so it can certainly be counted as a grab-it-while-you-can type of product.

As with all BB creams – short for “blemish balm” or “beauty balm” – it works to moisturise the skin while slightly blurring uneven skin tone, texture and blemishes, and is much lighter in coverage than a foundation and often a little heavier than a tinted moisturiser.

Formula

Lacura certainly isn’t a brand that boasts about its ingredients. In fact, unless we’re looking at a limited edition range, the only way you’ll gain insight into what’s inside each product is through the long list on the back of the packaging.

In the BB cream, you won’t find any fancy standout skin-loving ingredients, rather core cosmetic regulars such as Isononyl isononanoate (which softens the skin), glycerin (which helps to hydrate) and Isohexadecane (which gets rid of any greasy feeling).

Mineral pigments play the role of providing a slight colour, helping to slightly conceal uneven skin tone, texture and blemishes. And an SPF15 offers a little sun protection too.

Design

The packaging is plain and simple, with a tube that stands on its lid, enabling maximum product to be squeezed out.

It’s not the most beautiful product packaging we’ve ever spied, but it’s nice and simple and works just fine on the bathroom shelf, so we truly can’t complain.

Performance

The term blemish balm may be rather generous for many BB creams, as most do lean too far on the lightweight-coverage side to actually conceal any spots, acne marks or scars and scratches. So this product isn’t alone in its very light level of coverage.

As you can see from the image, our tester’s skin tone was slightly evened out, fine lines and wrinkles were a little bit blurred, but under-eye bags and acne marks are certainly not masked. Although our tester did find their skin felt incredibly smooth, soft and hydrated all day long.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Lacura BB cream

As far as BB creams go, this Lacura option certainly isn’t bad. In fact, our tester was really impressed with the level of hydration and soft and smooth finish left on the skin.

It was incredibly lightweight when it came to coverage, which can be expected by a BB cream, and at less than £3, we’re dubbing it as a bargain buy. But, for a fuller coverage finish, be sure to layer your favourite foundation or concealer over the top and smother on a high SPF factor for days spent in the sun too.

