Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s safe to say Aldi still has a hold on those who favour bargain groceries, cleaning supplies and homeware heralded as must-haves. The Specialbuy section is a huge draw for savvy savers, after all.

But for anyone unaware of the retailer’s rather large offering, the supermarket stocks much more than fancy pet beds, barbecues and air fryers, with beauty being one of the brand’s bestselling categories.

Now, all eyes are yet again on Aldi’s own-brand label Lacura, thanks to its release of another budget beauty buy. So, of course, we had to get our hands on it, to test whether it truly is as good as everyone says.

Coming in at just under £3, the Lacura BB cream is another penny-pinching product added to a long list of highlights from the brand, such as the caviar gold range, vitamin C selection and CBD collection, and the number of good reviews has not gone unnoticed.

Keep reading this article to find out what we really thought of the BB cream beauty buy and whether we’re dubbing it a bargain or a bust.

How we tested

Testing out this beauty buy was incredibly easy, as our tester smoothed it over their face, as you would any other BB cream, after cleansing and conditioning the skin with all of their usual lotions and potions.

Key points that came into consideration were feel and formula, as well as how it looked on the face, which we dive deeper into below.