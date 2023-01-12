Lacura BB cream
- Size: 50ml
- Number of shades: Six
The Lacura BB cream isn’t exactly new. But it has swung in and out of stock in true Aldi Specialbuy style, so it can certainly be counted as a grab-it-while-you-can type of product.
As with all BB creams – short for “blemish balm” or “beauty balm” – it works to moisturise the skin while slightly blurring uneven skin tone, texture and blemishes, and is much lighter in coverage than a foundation and often a little heavier than a tinted moisturiser.
Formula
Lacura certainly isn’t a brand that boasts about its ingredients. In fact, unless we’re looking at a limited edition range, the only way you’ll gain insight into what’s inside each product is through the long list on the back of the packaging.
Read more: Aldi’s new bargain vitamin C range is here
In the BB cream, you won’t find any fancy standout skin-loving ingredients, rather core cosmetic regulars such as Isononyl isononanoate (which softens the skin), glycerin (which helps to hydrate) and Isohexadecane (which gets rid of any greasy feeling).
Mineral pigments play the role of providing a slight colour, helping to slightly conceal uneven skin tone, texture and blemishes. And an SPF15 offers a little sun protection too.
Design
The packaging is plain and simple, with a tube that stands on its lid, enabling maximum product to be squeezed out.
Read more: Best Aldi beauty dupes of Pixi, Elizabeth Arden and more
It’s not the most beautiful product packaging we’ve ever spied, but it’s nice and simple and works just fine on the bathroom shelf, so we truly can’t complain.
Performance
The term blemish balm may be rather generous for many BB creams, as most do lean too far on the lightweight-coverage side to actually conceal any spots, acne marks or scars and scratches. So this product isn’t alone in its very light level of coverage.
As you can see from the image, our tester’s skin tone was slightly evened out, fine lines and wrinkles were a little bit blurred, but under-eye bags and acne marks are certainly not masked. Although our tester did find their skin felt incredibly smooth, soft and hydrated all day long.