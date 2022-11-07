Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If rustling up healthy meals with minimal effort sounds too good to be true, let us introduce you to air fryers. The kitchen gadget not only serves up fried food using little to no oil, but is recommended as being far more cost effective compared with cookers.

Creating deliciously crispy finishes without having to resort to a deep-fat fryer, the do-it-all kitchen appliance has multiple functions, including dehydrating, roasting, rotisserie and more.

Plus, energy provider Utilita has stated air fryers are more energy-efficient than your usual cooker – which, for example, costs 87p a day to run, while an air fryer will set you back just 14p a day.

With soaring energy bills and the rising cost of living, it may be time to invest in one of these handy appliances for your own cooking arsenal. Luckily, Aldi has launched a bargain air fryer that looks set to rivals market-leaders and will help you make the switch. Dropping on 6 November, it was met with such great demand that the site crashed before it completely sold out. But, if you missed out, the good news is it’s arriving in stores from 13 November.

Costing £89.99, the air fryer is one of the most budget-friendly models on the market – it’s more than 60 per cent cheaper than Ninja’s similar dual basket appliance (£249.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk). With seven cooking functions and a family-size basket capacity, it’s a no-brainer to invest. Here’s everything you need to know – including two more IndyBest-approved budget air fryers.

Ambiano dual basket air fryer: £89.99, Aldi.co.uk – available in stores from 13 November

(Aldi)

From crispy chips to breakfast hash browns, salmon, chicken, casseroles or pancakes, the low-fat Aldi air fryer is your shortcut to healthier meals in less time. Designed with two heating elements and motors to cook seperate foods at the same time, the appliance has seven helpful pre-settings.

There’s also a reheat, defrost and keep warm function, as well as adjustable temperature controls, built-in timer function, digital touch screen and cool-touch handles.

With its two 4l capacity baskets, there’s more than enough room to rustle up healthy meals for the entire family, while the fryer’s sleek black colourway will slot onto your kitchen counter seamlessly.

With the cost-of-living crisis and energy prices rising at a worrying rate, many people can benefit from a cost-effective air fryer. Research from energy-supplier Utilita and supermarket Iceland have found air fryers are significantly cheaper to run than electric ovens and, according to the same data, using an air fryer could save you roughly £285 a year.

Though sold out online, you can find Aldi’s air fryer in store from 13 November.

Available in store 13 November

If you can’t make it to an Aldi shop, there are plenty of affordable options in our tried-and-tested round-up of the best air fryers. To whet your appetite, we’ve included a couple of options below.

Lakeland digital compact air fryer: £89.99, Lakeland.co.uk

(Lakeland)

Another more affordable option, our tester said Lakeland’s compact fryer is a “fantastic little machine for anyone with a smaller kitchen or those cooking for just one or two people.” They praised it as far smaller than most fryers and one of the quietest to operate.

“Its dinky footprint means you’ll only need to pull it out of the cupboard when it’s needed and it will save you heating a whole oven for every meal,” our tester said. The pre-sets include one for poultry, fresh fries or veg and frozen fries or veg, plus there’s a pause button, to stop cooking, so you can check progress or give food a shake.

Buy now

Tower xpress pro combo 200W 11l 10-in-1 digital air fryer: £150, Argos.co.uk

(Tower)

“You’ll get way more than a new way of cooking chips with this machine, which is more like a table-top oven than an air fryer,” our reviewer said. Boasting a whopping 11l capacity, the appliance has 10 cooking functions, including grill, roast, toast, bake, grill and dehydrate. “We were especially impressed by the rotisserie function, which can be used to make juicy kebabs better than any takeaway or cook a small chicken in less than an hour,” our tester added.

Buy now

