It’s no secret that we love Aldi here at IndyBest. By now, any regular reader will have been regaled with our weekly Specialbuy selects, Apple AirPods dupes, gin, air fryers and more, and we have no plans to break off our besotted bargain hunting anytime soon.

But alongside the weird and wonderful items in the Specialbuy aisle, the low-cost retailer also has a penchant for make-up and skincare.

Named Lacura, the in-house beauty brand has become a regular in many a beauty buff’s bathroom cabinets, with new releases such as the vitamin C range and big brand dupes selling out at a rapid rate. And the latest addition to the range has caught many people’s eyes thanks to its level of luxury.

Named the Lacura caviar gold range, the trio of serum, eye cream and day cream certainly looks luxe in its gold-tone packaging. But the real treat comes in the formula, which is infused with real gold – incredibly swanky while still low in price.

The bad news is that most of the range is in-store only, so be sure to get down to your local Aldi if you want to try the collection. But the original caviar range, which inspired the gold-infused range, is available online, so if you’re not quite ready for a literal golden glow, it may be worth giving this a go first. Keep reading below to see what we thought of the Lacura Caviar range.

How we tested

As always, here at IndyBest we like to be the first to find out about the latest and greatest products from every sector, so our tester got their hands on the Lacura caviar gold range a few weeks before it dropped in store. To put it through its paces, they used the serum, eye cream and day cream in that order after cleansing for three weeks to see what difference it made to their skin.

Lacura caviar gold illumination day cream: £7.99, in-store only

The Lacura caviar gold illumination day cream is available in-store only, but the original caviar day cream is still available to buy online and is linked below. For a day cream, it is a little on the heavier side, meaning not a lot is needed at all to cover the whole face. Our tester found it deeply moisturising and plumping on the skin, and it even has an SPF 15 to give slight sun protection too.

Key ingredients include the classic caviar extract the range is known for, liquorice root to brighten the skin, hyaluronic acid to hold on to moisture and the pure gold to add that extra shine from within. We would say it needs a good 10 to 20 minutes to soak into the skin before applying make-up and can be layered on at nighttime for an even more nourishing treatment too.

Buy the original Lacura caviar illumination day cream now

Lacura caviar gold illumination face serum: £5.99, in-store only

Some beauty buffs are dubbing Lacura’s latest launch a dupe for the much more expensive La Prairie gold range, and this product, in particular, as a dupe for the pure gold radiance concentrate serum (£705, Selfridges.com). We haven’t yet tried this spenny skincare serum for ourselves so can’t offer any insight into the comparison.

What we can speak on is the deeply hydrating nature of the serum, leaving our tester with plumped-up skin all day long thanks to its helping of hyaluronic acid. Other ingredients include caviar extract, arolla pine and, of course, the pure gold that gives the collection its name, which works to brighten the skin and smooth fine lines. Our tester certainly did feel a golden glow from within when using the serum, whether that be because of the gold or the boujee feeling it brought to our skincare routines.

In-store only

Lacura caviar gold illumination eye cream: £5.99, In-store only

The final product in the trio is the eye cream, coming in at great price of under £6. At first, it feels a little heavy, but when using just the smallest smear, it instantly glides over the skin and absorbs within minutes. There’s no immediate feeling of tightening; instead, it’s more of a hydrating hero product, which will be good news to some.

Key ingredients include all of the ones we’ve seen above, as well as ginseng extract, which works to help slow the loss of collagen, keeping the skin firmer and plumper for longer.

In-store only

The verdict: Aldi’s Lacura caviar gold range

This range certainly looks more luxurious than the classic caviar range from Lacura (£7.49, Aldi.co.uk), and the ingredients included work to bring this luxe feeling to the inside of the products too. While we can’t actually see any signs of the gold, and can’t comment on how much of the precious metal is actually included, it did bring a boujee feeling to our bathrooms each morning, and the hyaluronic acid, ginseng and arolla pine all play a role in plumping the skin and adding radiance from within.

Coming in at under £20 for all three, we believe the range is well worth the price tag. And if there is any truth in it being a dupe for the La Prairie pure gold radiance concentrate serum (£705, Selfridges.com), then we’re onto a serious winner.

