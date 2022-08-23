Whether its Aldi’s fruity gin and liqueurs collection or a nod to Patrón XO with its very own cafe-inspired coffee tequila, Aldi is no stranger to an affordable tipple – but if you’re trying to shop more consciously, this latest launch might taste that little bit sweeter.
Reducing the amount of fruit going to waste, Aldi’s has released a new flavoured gin that is actually crafted using what it calls “wonky” fruit – a mixture of raspberries and blackberries that would have otherwise been thrown away and not sold.
By opting for wonkier produce, each bottle helps towards preventing one tonne of fruit from being wasted, Aldi says. That’s a lot of blueberries.
The summer-ready creation comes to our alcohol cabinets and garden parties as a collaboration between the budget supermarket’s own-brand gin collection, Haysmith’s, and award-winning craft distillery Penhros Gin. And as you’d expect, it’s said to be brimming with berry-licious flavours.
If you like the sound of a consciously-crafted tipple for your late summer barbeques and fruity packed G&Ts, you’ll be pleased to know that each bottle costs just £14.99 and can be bought in-store now.
Here we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the new tipple alonside a selection of Aldi’s own spirits that you can buy online – and that’s including a bottle of vodka that holds the title of best in the world (yes, really).
Haysmith’s wonky raspberry and blueberry gin
- Bottle size: 70cl
- ABV: N/A
- Type: Gin
This fruity mix is brimming with 100g of raspberries and blueberries, which means that each bottle is claimed to save one tonne of fruit from going to waste – but of course, we can’t forget the taste, which Aldi says is both complex and smooth, and ideal for pairing with icy tonic and a few berries for good measure. An affordable addition to your mixology repertoire, at £14.99 you really can’t go wrong
Greyson’s premium pink gin 1l
- Bottle size: 1l
- ABV: 37.5%
- Type: Gin
Remember when pink gin became the It-girl of booze? It’s never too late to jump back on the hype with this rather sizeable bottle from Greyson’s. Blended with raspberry, strawberry and cranberry it sounds like summer in a bottle – think pink with lemonade or tonic for a rosy G&T. If you’re planning on being the host with the most – perhaps ahead of some bank holiday merriment? – you’ll appreciate the hefty size too.
Haysmith’s blood orange & wild berry gin
- Bottle size : 70cl
- ABV: 40%
- Type: Gin
Another option for the juniper afficionados out there – this striking offering is yet another fruity summer gin from Haysmith’s, a vibrant blood orange and wild berry mix for dashing into an icy tonic. Marrying zesty flavours and warming berries this summer-ready spirit sounds like a real crowd pleaser.
The Infusionist lemon drizzle cake gin liqueur
- Bottle size: 50cl
- ABV: 20%
- Type: Liqueur
Brighten up your home bar cart with this zesty and sweet liqueur – if you’re a sucker for a slice of lemon drizzle then you’re probably already sold – with an unusual mix of juniper and sweet vanilla cake that makes a refreshing pairing with prosecco and crushed ice. We’d reccomend adding the cake flavoured booze to your basket now, while it’s 14 per cent off.
Saint Gérmont premium french vodka
- Bottle size: 40%
- ABV: 70cl
- Type: Vodka
Dubbed “best in the world” at this year’s World Vodka Awards, you won’t find much more impressive for just £14.99. Distilled five times for purity, Aldi’s Saint Gérmont premium french vodka is made using French wheat and water from the Charentes region – and it’s also vegan-friendly.
