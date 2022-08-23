Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Whether its Aldi’s fruity gin and liqueurs collection or a nod to Patrón XO with its very own cafe-inspired coffee tequila, Aldi is no stranger to an affordable tipple – but if you’re trying to shop more consciously, this latest launch might taste that little bit sweeter.

Reducing the amount of fruit going to waste, Aldi’s has released a new flavoured gin that is actually crafted using what it calls “wonky” fruit – a mixture of raspberries and blackberries that would have otherwise been thrown away and not sold.

By opting for wonkier produce, each bottle helps towards preventing one tonne of fruit from being wasted, Aldi says. That’s a lot of blueberries.

The summer-ready creation comes to our alcohol cabinets and garden parties as a collaboration between the budget supermarket’s own-brand gin collection, Haysmith’s, and award-winning craft distillery Penhros Gin. And as you’d expect, it’s said to be brimming with berry-licious flavours.

If you like the sound of a consciously-crafted tipple for your late summer barbeques and fruity packed G&Ts, you’ll be pleased to know that each bottle costs just £14.99 and can be bought in-store now.

Here we’ve detailed everything you need to know about the new tipple alonside a selection of Aldi’s own spirits that you can buy online – and that’s including a bottle of vodka that holds the title of best in the world (yes, really).