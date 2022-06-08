Fun, fruity and always ready to party – that’s pink gin in a nutshell, right? Well yes – and no. In just a decade this blush-hued spirit has gone from niche to ubiquitous and, in turn, the category’s diversity has exploded.

Some pink gins are dry, some are sweet. Some are fruity, some are herby. Some are made by big brands en masse, some are made by cool indie distilleries. These days, it’s become almost impossible to generalise about pink gins, except to say that they all come with a characteristic rosy hue – though even that’s not necessarily a given, as you’ll see from the list of our best pink gins below.

The most classic pink gins are infused with a single red-fruit flavour – usually raspberry or strawberry – that mingles in with a piney backbone of juniper. But more and more intriguing flavour profiles are hitting the market, from pink peppercorn to dragon fruit, rhubarb to wine. It’s good news for drinkers, as it really does mean there is a pink gin for everyone. Even the most pink-averse classic gin fans can find a pour that will tick their boxes, if they’re open to it.

Many spirits out there labelled as pink gin are actually closer to flavoured vodkas, because they lack the strong juniper character that makes gin, well, gin. But we think juniper is important, so when compiling our list of best pink gins we favoured bottles that put it front and centre.

We also generally awarded more points to gins that used natural fruit in their production process, rather than those that added a synthetic ‘pink’ flavouring afterwards.

How we tested

We first tasted all our pink gins neat, then – because the spirit is most often enjoyed as a G&T – again with a quality Indian tonic. We made sure each gin tasted balanced and like the botanicals it contained (whether that was berries, grapefruit or even rose). Finally, we considered how much we’d enjoy drinking each gin again and again – in other words, did we like it enough to commit to buying a whole bottle?

All of our best pink gins for 2022 are tasty enough to be taken seriously. Not that you should. Whatever’s happened to the pink gin category over the past few years, the spirit is still about fun. So, find one you like the sound of, glug it into a chilled glass and get sipping – preferably out in the summer sunshine.

The best pink gins for 2022 are:

Best overall – Malfy Gin rosa, 70cl: £28, Tesco.com

Best new launch – Tarquin's pink lemon, grapefruit and peppercorn gin, 70cl: £36, Tarquinsgin.com

Best for classic pink gin vibes – Manchester Gin raspberry infused, 50cl: £29.99, Kwoff.co.uk

Best for garden sipping – The Gardener small batch rose and honey Scottish pink gin, 50cl: £24.99, Virginwines.co.uk

Best drinks trolley brag – The Isle of Wight Distillery mermaid pink gin, 70cl: £37.99, Masterofmalt.com

Best for wine lovers – Chapel Down pinot noir, 70cl: £35, Chapeldown.com

Best exotic profile – Tarsier oriental pink gin, 70cl: £34.95, Masterofmalt.com

Best for be-ginners – L&C raspberry pink gin, 70cl: £39.99, Virginwines.co.uk

Best non-pink gin – Hernö pink BTL gin, 50cl: £33.99, Masterofmalt.com

Best for drinking with friends – Didsbury British bramble, 70cl: £29.95, Masterofmalt.com

Best quirky British botanicals – Shivering Mountain Peak District pink gin, 70cl: £39.50, Masterofmalt.com

Best for rhubarb lovers – Warner's rhubarb gin, 70cl: £30, Waitrose.com

Best for classic gin fans – Conker spirit port barrel aged gin, 70cl: £47.99, Masterofmalt.com

Best for pink gin sceptics – Kyrö pink gin, 50cl: £24.75, Thewhiskeyexchange.com

– Kyrö pink gin, 50cl: £24.75, Thewhiskeyexchange.com Best for Gallic vibes – Salcombe gin rosé sainte Marie, 70cl: £37.45, Masterofmalt.com