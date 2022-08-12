Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Devotees of the late, great Patrón XO cafe tequila were left dismayed last year when the Bacardi-owned brand announced it was discontinuing production of the cult coffee tequila.

With bottles no longer in production and the ones remaining in circulation selling for upwards of £100 on Amazon, this devastating blow for fans of the silky-smooth liquor has left many searching for worthy alternatives.

From Cazcabel to Conker, myriad booze brands have been attempting to fill the hole in the market (and our hearts). Now, Aldi is naturally getting in on the action.

Set to launch in store from 21 August, the budget supermarket has announced its own coffee tequila blend that will cost just £15.99. Joining the supermarket’s award winning spirit and liqueur line up, the bottle is said to boast aromas of chocolate and vanilla along with Patrón’s signature smooth yet dry finish.

If you’ve been mourning the loss of the revered coffee tequila, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s affordable alternative.

Aldi el toro coffee liqueur tequila: £15.99, Aldi.co.uk - available 21 August

Arriving in shops on 21 August, Aldi’s Patrón-inspired coffee tequila claims to have the same warming and silky coffee taste, with notes of chocolate and vanilla adding to the rich and smooth finish.

Setting you back just £15.99, the 70cl bottle costs far less than market leaders such as Cazcabel, Mr Black and Maraba – and is a whopping 85 per cent cheaper than the Patrón bottles still available on Amazon.

From its Olaplex dupes to designer-inspired perfumes, as with most Aldi budget alternatives, we predict the coffee tequila will fly off the shelves – so make sure you hit your local store on 21 August.

While we wait for Aldi’s Patrón-inspired coffee tequila to drop, these are the award-winning bottles and summer-ready liquors to shop online in the meantime.

Aldi saint gérmont premium French vodka: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Crowned the “best in the world” at this year’s World Vodka Awards, Aldi’s saint gérmont French vodka was praised by the panel for its superior smoothness. Aldi’s premium vodka is crafted in the heart of France, distilled five times for purity and made using French wheat and crystal-clear water from the Charentes region. The 70cl bottle has a 40 per cent ABV and can be bought single serve, or in a pack of six for £89.94 and a pack of 12 for £179.88. Costing under £15, it beat bottles double its price at the vodka awards – a more than worthy contender for your drinks cabinet.

Haysmith’s strawberry & rose gin: £13.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Strawberry and rose is possibly the most English gin flavouring we could find. So, if you’re having an oh-so-British garden party during the heatwave, what could be better suited? Aldi describes it as a delicately flavoured gin, so it seems like this one will be soft enough for even unflavoured-gin lovers to give it a go.

Haysmith’s blackberry and raspberry gin: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

From fruity cocktails to flavourful G&Ts, rustle up some impressive drinks for your garden guests with this Aldi blackberry and raspberry gin. The summer-inspired drink boasts rich notes of berries, while its striking crimson colour means your cocktails will look the part too.

The Infusionist lemon drizzle cake gin liqueur: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Ideal for the amateur mixologist, liven up your gin cocktails with this lemon liqueur. Infused with indulgent vanilla-cake flavourings, a dose of this will seriously elevate your summer beverages, impressing barbecue guests and picnic attendees alike.

The Infusionist strawberry and vanilla gin liqueur: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Who needs a dessert when your gin cocktails are infused with this very tempting strawberry and vanilla liqueur from Aldi. Another soon-to-be staple, dose your drinks with these summery flavours – the hints of strawberry and vanilla are sure to add just the right amount of sweetness to your drink. For just £6.99, you can’t go wrong.

