Rum remains a misunderstood and underused spirit in Britain. Many drinkers still associate it with cheap cocktails on teenage nights out, or sickly sweet holiday drinks.

At the other end of the spectrum, rum is perennially overlooked as a sipping drink in favour of cognac or whiskey or brandy. Few think to uncork a rum for a nightcap. Yet connoisseurs know that when rum is done right, not many drinks can match it for depth, variety or smoothness.

Rum combines the depth and sophistication of whiskey with the glamour and history of the Caribbean: it’s a drink of pirates and admirals and revolutionaries, reggae and reggaeton. What’s more, in recent years the market has expanded greatly, with thousands of artisanal distilleries offering innovative rums from all over the world. But with more choice than ever, which one is the best?

How we tested

Rum cocktails are still a cornerstone of every drinker’s arsenal, so from daiquiris to dark and stormies, we tried the rums as the base of countless iconic drinks. There’s a rum for every palate, and a rum for every rum-based drink, so we’ve assessed the best rums for each situation, at a range of prices, so you can make sure you’re never getting a rum deal. Salud!

The best rums for 2021 are:

Ron Zacapa 23 Best: Overall Rating: 9/10 This glorious aged rum, now distributed by Diageo, has won several big prizes, and now it’s our best buy too. Hailing from Guatemala in central America, the “23" refers to the age of some of the rums that are blended together to make each bottle. It’s a rich, smooth, full-bodied rum with deep flavours of vanilla, citrus fruit and chocolate that earns a place in every drinks cabinet. Buy now £ 89.95 , Thewhiskyexchange.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Havana Club anejo especial Best: All-rounder Rating: 8/10 Every rum cupboard needs something from Cuba, and Havana Club is the iconic Cuban rum brand. For fine sipping there are more aged versions, but for a widely available, smooth dark rum that tastes good on its own or as the base for cocktails – try a dark and stormy or a Cuba libre – it’s hard to beat this classic. Buy now £ 16 , Sainsburys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aldi old hopking dark rum Best: Budget rum Rating: 7/10 Once again the German supermarkets come up trumps when it comes to a value option. Aldi’s old hopking rum is an expert blend of vanilla, caramel and coffee, drinkable on its own or in cocktails, and available at a price that means you can make grog for the whole ship’s company. Buy now £ 9.99 , Aldi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Equiano rum Best: For a daiquiri Rating: 9/10 Named after the abolitionist Olaudah Equiano, this African-Caribbean crossover is a blend of liquids from Barbados and Mauritius, brought together in bourbon casks. Its chocolate and oak flavours add depth to the classic Cuban rum cocktail. Hemingway would approve. What’s more, five per cent of profits go to equality charities around the world, so you can kick back with a clear conscience. Buy now £ 39.90 , Masterofmalt.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dead Man’s Fingers spiced rum Best: Spiced rum Rating: 7/10 Spiced rum is traditionally the poor cousin to the good stuff, with spices used to mask the inferior flavour, but it needn’t be the case. Drawing on Cornwall’s history of smugglers and pirates, Dead Man’s Fingers – made by the owners of a seafood shack in St Ives – blends rums from the Caribbean to create a range of potently flavoured rums. This spiced version has notes of vanilla, citrus, spice, nutmeg and vanilla. Enjoy on its own or as the basis for ice-cold cocktails with plenty of fresh lime. Buy now £ 18 , Amazon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Aldi cassario black spiced with rum Best: Budget spiced rum Rating: 7/10 Aldi’s spiced rums have won plenty of awards, offering exceptional value. Although it’s not a pure rum, this is a rum-based drink with a similar richness of vanilla, spices, citrus and coffee flavours. At just £14.99, it is offers a superior experience for a fraction of the cost of other premium drinks. Buy now £ 14.99 , Aldi.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Diplomatico rum Best: For an old fashioned Rating: 9/10 Hailing from Venezuela, Diplomatico is a firm favourite among rum connoisseurs. It has delicious sweetness and lightness, which means that although Old Fashioneds are traditionally made with bourbon – or even gin – Diplomatico works a treat. Buy now £ 36.95 , Houseofmalt.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Flor de Cana 4 extra seco Best: For mojitos Rating: 8/10 This dry, clear light rum is the perfect base for one of the quintessential rum cocktails, the mojito, with enough pep to give depth to the flavours beneath the drink’s sugar, lime and mint notes. Alternatively, it goes perfectly well with other mixers. The spirit of summer, bottled. Buy now £ 22.45 , Masterofmalt.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bacardi superior, Carta Blanca Best: Rum for entertaining Rating: 7/10 For all that there are dozens of small-scale artisanal rum producers, sometimes you don’t need to go fancy to have a good time. When you need to pep up a house party, Bacardi is the classic base for a daiquiri, mojito or other cocktails, with a clear, smooth flavour. Buy now £ 17 , Sainsburys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Mount Gay eclipse Best: For rum punch Rating: 8/10 No list of rums would be complete without an appearance from Mount Gay, and what better expression of the classic Barbados rum than a classic rum punch? As the ancient recipe goes: one of sour (lime juice), two of sweet (sugar syrup), three of strong (rum), four of weak (water). Add a dash of angostura bitters and some nutmeg to taste and you can be on a Caribbean holiday in minutes. Remember, your living room is always on the green list. Buy now £ 18 , Waitrose.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Rums Everyone should have a decent sipping rum at home, something cooler than whiskey or brandy to offer after dinner. Tastes will vary as much as they do with other spirits. It's not the cheapest rum on the market, but Ron Zacapa 23 ticks all the boxes, a dark, deep, balanced drink that will convert the staunchest rum refuseniks. For a mid-range classic dark rum, look no further than Havana Club anejo especial, smooth enough to drink on its own but also not so fancy you'll feel guilty mixing it. At the other end of the market, Aldi continues the low-cost German supermarkets' keen eye for great value in drinks. Their wines and whiskeys routinely win awards against rums twice as expensive, and rum is no exception.

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.