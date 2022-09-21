Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Still the most popular beer choice amongst Brits, lager has been popular for centuries. And while hazy, high ABV India pale ales (IPAs) have been a huge talking point for years, it still remains king when it comes to beer.

Although popular, lager has been tarnished with an unfair reputation over the past few decades – widely associated with “loutish” behaviour, heavily marketed for mass consumption, rather than being respected as the refined drink it is.

Attitudes are slowly changing however, with some of the best options from Europe now far more readily available thanks to distributors specialising in bringing the good stuff to the United Kingdom. All of which are worth trying if you haven’t already: especially if your perception of lager has been dominated by mass-produced, household name options.

Some of the most popular lager styles include light, effervescent pilsners with firm bitterness; pale Munich-style helles lagers with bright flavours and lower bitterness; amber-coloured Vienna lager with caramel notes; Märzen synonymous with Oktoberfest; or dark lagers brewed with dark malts, boasting rich flavour profiles.

This guide to the best European lagers covers many available styles from a collection of continental brewers, reminding us why lager remains so popular after all these years.

How we tested

It’s a fact that certain beers taste better in certain glasses (and we recommend always pouring your beer into a glass to unlock its best possible aroma and taste) so when tasting the various lagers on offer, we made sure to pour the beers into glasses suitably matched to their respective styles.

All were served chilled and poured into the glasses with a decent amount of foam before being blind tasted, on which tasting notes were made and each beer was scored out of 10 based on taste, aroma, finish and quality.

The best European lagers for 2022 are: