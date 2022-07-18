There’s nothing like a cold one when the sun’s out, is there? That post-5pm sound of a ring pull cracking, or a bottle-top pffst-ing, and the cool feeling of a beer’s condensation on your clammy fingers.

Except, instead of opting for your average crisp lager or fruity cider this summer, how about a sour beer? Now, before you get turned off, trust us, sour beers are a lot more accessible than you might think. Gone are the days of mouth-puckering sour beers that taste like concentrated lemon juice, and in are the tinnies loaded with fruit and unique, exciting notes.

Sour beer was first brewed in the early 18th century, thanks to beer aficionados in Belgium – except, its story dates back to about 4,000BC as all beer was basically sour beer thanks to naturally occurring bacteria that was used to brew one of our favourite alcoholic drinks.

Now, sour beer is brewed in a similar way to centuries ago, forgoing traditional brewer’s yeast and a sterile brewing environment for living bacteria and wild yeast strains. This living bacteria converts sugar from the brewing method into lactic acid, and is the reason why a good sour beer often has a tart, crisp flavour. Many brewers add a selection of fruits to the ageing process too, adding a unique flavour and another level of fermentation, thus developing the sourness.

For a real, thirst-quenching treat this summer, you should be getting all hot and heavy with a range of sour beers, including: gose’s (pronounced “go-zur”, a warm fermented wheat beer from Germany), breakfast smoothie sours, pastry sours, lambics (a type of sour brewed in Belgium), saisons (a spicy yet fruity, carbonated pale beer), Berliner weisse (North Germany’s cloudy sour beer coming in at under 5 per cent ABV) and much more.

How we tested

Over the course of a number of weeks, we (with the help of a very thirsty and grateful husband) willingly tasted a selection of sumptuous sour beers from a variety of breweries in the UK – think on trains, nights in, afternoons in the park, tanning in the garden, parties, and so on.

Using our knowledge as a beer lover and member of The British Guild of Beer Writers, we considered a range of factors when marking the beer in efforts to find the best sour beers you can buy in 2022.

We particularly paid attention to how the can looked (let’s face it, we’re suckers for a good-looking can), the beer’s value for money, its intoxicating smell, appearance, body, mouthfeel (how it feels on the tongue and in the mouth), taste and aftertaste – as well as any unique characteristics the beer or the brewery itself was renowned for.

The best sour beers for 2022 are:

– Signature Brew C-sharp Sicilian lemon and citra sour: £3.15, Signaturebrew.co.uk Best collaboration sour beer – Brew York x Vault City juice: £6.20, Brewyork.co.uk

– The Wild Beer Co sleeping lemons: £3.15, Wildbeerco.com Best vegan sour beer – Bluntrock Brewery red cloud: £6.50, Bluntrockbrewery.co.uk

– Orbit Beers tzatziki sour: £3.60, Orbitbeers.shop Best saison – Balance Brewing and Blending saison de maison: £14, Balancebrewing.co

– Wiper and True sunset dreams rhubarb margarita gose: £3.25, Wiperandtrue.com Best gateway sour beer – Exale krankie iron brew sour: £4.90, Store.claptoncraft.co.uk

– Ora Brewing prickly pear margarita gose: £5.50, Orabeer.com Best peach sour beer – Hackney Brewery millions of peaches: 12 for £36 or 24 for £72, Hackneybrewery.com

– 71 Brewing blackcurrant apple crumble: £5.18, Thefuss.club Best alcohol-free sour – Gipsy Hill squashed raspberry lingonberry and blackberry: £3.19, Wisebartender.co.uk

