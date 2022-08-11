Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Aldi’s £24.99 pop-up badminton set is an ace way to enjoy the sunny weather

The outdoor game is sure to create a racket of laughter

Eva Waite-Taylor
Thursday 11 August 2022 13:20
<p>The portable set can be transported with you everywhere </p>

The portable set can be transported with you everywhere

(iStock/The Independent)

The summer holidays may feel never-ending at the moment, and if you feel like you’ve exhausted all the possible solutions for keeping the kids entertained, chances are you’re not alone.

But luckily, Aldi has just released a pop-up badminton set that’s bound to be a real hit across the board.

Of course, the budget-friendly supermarket has a great garden furniture range, but it’s also a treasure trove for all things fun this summer – from wetsuits for adults and kids to inflatable stand-up paddle boards, as well as trampolines and 10ft swimming pools.

But this outdoor game looks particularly ace. The badminton set compacts down into a neat box, and the net pops up – so, thanks to its portability, you can serve up some serious fun wherever you are.

If this sounds like something you need this summer and beyond, here’s everything you need to know about the outdoor game. Prepare for hours of fun for the whole family.

Related stories

Aldi is selling adult and kids’ wetsuits for watersports – and prices start from £12.99
Aldi is selling an inflatable stand-up paddleboard for summer watersports
Aldi’s giant trampoline is the perfect way to keep active kids busy this summer
10 best garden games that the whole family will enjoy
10 best mattresses for children that ensure a great night’s sleep

Crane badminton set with pop-up net: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

When it comes to encouraging the whole family outdoors this summer, a garden game is a great idea. This badminton set is not only pocket-friendly, but it’s also very portable, thanks to the fact it collapses down into a compact carry case.

While it can be used in your garden, the ultimate selling point is the fact that it can also be easily transported to the park, as well as on your next staycation or camping trip.

The set includes the net, two rackets and two shuttlecocks, but you’ll also find soft marking plates for identifying where the pitch starts and ends.

Offering a great way to encourage everyone outdoors, the game is sure to be fun for all the family, and it costs just under £25. Ace!

Buy now

Looking for more options? Read our review of the best garden games

Voucher Codes

Marella Cruise Deals
£200 off select holidays over £2000 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
15% off with this ASOS discount code 2022 - New customers only
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off bookings with this Travelodge discount code
The Body Shop Discount Code
20% off everything - The Body Shop discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% off fragrances & gift sets for VIP Rewards Members at The Perfume Shop

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in