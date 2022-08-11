Aldi’s £24.99 pop-up badminton set is an ace way to enjoy the sunny weather

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The summer holidays may feel never-ending at the moment, and if you feel like you’ve exhausted all the possible solutions for keeping the kids entertained, chances are you’re not alone.

But luckily, Aldi has just released a pop-up badminton set that’s bound to be a real hit across the board.

Of course, the budget-friendly supermarket has a great garden furniture range, but it’s also a treasure trove for all things fun this summer – from wetsuits for adults and kids to inflatable stand-up paddle boards, as well as trampolines and 10ft swimming pools.

But this outdoor game looks particularly ace. The badminton set compacts down into a neat box, and the net pops up – so, thanks to its portability, you can serve up some serious fun wherever you are.

If this sounds like something you need this summer and beyond, here’s everything you need to know about the outdoor game. Prepare for hours of fun for the whole family.

Crane badminton set with pop-up net: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

When it comes to encouraging the whole family outdoors this summer, a garden game is a great idea. This badminton set is not only pocket-friendly, but it’s also very portable, thanks to the fact it collapses down into a compact carry case.

While it can be used in your garden, the ultimate selling point is the fact that it can also be easily transported to the park, as well as on your next staycation or camping trip.

The set includes the net, two rackets and two shuttlecocks, but you’ll also find soft marking plates for identifying where the pitch starts and ends.

Offering a great way to encourage everyone outdoors, the game is sure to be fun for all the family, and it costs just under £25. Ace!

