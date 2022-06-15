With a heatwave approaching, many families will be looking for ways to entertain their children outdoors.

If you’re keen to find something fun for your children to do while you’re preparing the barbecue, Aldi is the place to look as the supermarket is selling a trampoline with giant proportions.

At 14ft, the Rebounder trampoline offers a large surface area for your kids and their friends to bounce around on, with angled jump areas for added fun. The trampoline comes with a zinc coated steel frame that has been strength-assessed and is able to hold around 101.8kg – perfect for your little ones or even adults who fancy a bounce.

If you want to level up your garden experience during the summer heatwaves and give your kids space to burn off their energy, this is a fun choice – and it’s very affordable considering the size. Read on for everything you need to know.

Aldi rebounder trampoline: £399.99, Aldi.com

(Aldi)

Offering you the chance to be the parent of the year, this trampoline looks much more premium than its £399.99 price suggests. Aldi claims that it’s easy to assemble so you won’t have to spend hours getting the trampoline up and running.

While we’ve not tested this model ourselves, it does cost far less than the majority of trampolines that landed a spot in our review of the best.

All you need now is some comfortable outside furniture for you to relax on while your little ones bounce away.

