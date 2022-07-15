We blinked and it was summer in the UK, and most of us are wholly unprepared. Suddenly we’ve had to dig out our summer wardrobes from storage, and rush to the shops to get a brand new fan.

But if you’re looking at a long summer holiday with your kids at home, a new fan might not be enough – and we have the perfect remedy that won’t break the bank.

Everyone’s favourite supermarket Aldi always comes to the rescue for budget-friendly summer steals. Its garden furniture range has been sending shoppers wild, with a corner sofa, patio heater, and the notorious hanging egg chair dupe currently flying off the shelves. It’s also become the first UK supermarket to launch ice cream for dogs – so even your furry friends can keep cool in the heat.

But that’s not all. Now, Aldi has released a new garden pool that’s perfect for little ones to cool off and splash around induring the heatwave, and it’s only £34.99. And at 10ft wide, adults will love it too!

So, if you’re not one of the incredibly lucky ones to have an outdoor pool nearby, you can pitch one up at home instead, and turn your back garden into your very own lido. But we recommend getting in there fast, as Aldi’s summer ranges tend to sell out notoriously quickly.

And if you’re looking to spruce up your garden even further? Why not splash out on Aldi’s decorative gazebo, with enough room underneath for an egg chair, and certainly a padding pool. Or invite all of your friends round for a summer soiree, topped off with Aldi’s mini kamado barbecue.

Summer waves 10ft quick up pool: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

Run don’t walk to Aldi for this cheap and cheerful splash pool (Aldi.co.uk)

Unlike Aldi’s four-person inflatable hot tub, this splash pool is designed to be put up in just 10 minutes – perfect for when the kids are getting restless. And not only is it quick to inflate, it’s super easy to do using the air pump provided. Simply fill up the pool using a hose or large container, and you’re good to go for hours, days, or simply until the water needs changing.

The splash pool measures 3.05m x 0.76m, and has a capacity of approximately 3.9m, which is enough room for five kids or a family of four to splash and play comfortably. And that leaves a little space for the kids’ waterproof toys too.

Of course, accidents happen. But if there’s any damage to the pool (like a little hole causing it to leak), the splash pool comes with a repair patch, so you can get straight back to splashing around in no time. There’s also a three-year guarantee, so it’s certainly a worthy investment for not only this summer, but plenty of summers to come.

Aldi’s budget-friendly splash pool isn’t the only paddling pool on the market this summer. With the current heatwave, there’s a lot of choice out there and it can be tricky to know where to start. Though you’re pretty much spoilt for choice, we’ve made it easy for you. Put your feet up, because we tested seven kids’ paddling pools from leading brands for the summer.

TP giant paddling pool: £19.99, TPtoys.com

(TP)

The paddling pool from TP Toys was crowned best overall, due to its size, ease, comfort and value for money. TP’s pool is nearly 200cm in length, so it’s perfect for toddlers all the way through to older kids, and is incredibly quick to fill up. Our reviewer said: “Delivering so much more than we’d expect for its incredibly modest price tag, this has cheap and cheerful summer fun written all over it.”

Intex children’s dinosaur paddling pool and play centre: £39.99, Onbuy.com

(Intex)

If you’re looking for a pool with a bit more pazzaz, you might be more interested in Intex children’s dinosaur pool and play centre which our reviewer dubbed the very best for water features. This pool is more of a show-off pool, and its likely to get you some serious brownie points with the kids. “Once the paddling pool was blown up, it definitely had the wow factor,” said our reviewer. “In fact, our little testers squealed with excitement when they saw it.”

Read our guide to the best paddling pools here

