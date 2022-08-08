Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Surf’s up! From paddle boarding to surfing, watersports are arguably the best and most immersive way to explore the British coastlines or local riverways – and participation is on the rise.

Whether you’re dipping your toe for the first time or are a seasoned watersports pro, the right bit of gear is always essential and yet often costly. Thankfully, Aldi has been kitting us all summer with its sports Specialbuys.

From affordable golf carts, bags and clubs to one of the cheapest inflatable paddleboards on the market, the supermarket is the place to stock up on budget sporting goods – and now, you can shop both kids’ and adult wetsuits.

While many wetsuits can cost upwards of £300, Aldi’s watersports range costs between £12.99 and £29.99. Not only is each suit UV resistant and windproof, but they also have slip-resistant panels and are packed in a reusable knitted bag for storage and transportation.

If you’re preparing to hit the water this season, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s wetsuit range.

Aldi crane men’s full length wetsuit: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For those wanting full coverage, Aldi’s men’s full length wetsuit is a steal at £29.99. Made from polyester, neoprene and anti-slip rubber, the design features a non-corrosive durable zipper, adjustable collar with velcro fastener and slip-resistant panels. The woman’s version is available in-store only.

Aldi crane ladies short wetsuit: £22.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether you’re swimming, surfing or skiing, Aldi’s short sleeve and short leg wetsuit is idea for partial coverage. There’s a non-corrosive durable zipper, an adjustable collar with a velcro-fastener, slip-resistant panels and a shoulder part with stretchy material. There is also a men’s version (£22.99, Aldi.co.uk) available.

Aldi crane girl’ full length wetsuit: £17.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Costing less than £20, this full-length kids’ wetsuit is perfect for getting little ones out onto the water. Available in sizes from 3-4 years up to 11-12 years, the black, pink and blue design is made from polyester and features the same non-corrosive zipper, adjustable collar and slip-resistant panels as the adult suits. It’s also available in a boys design (£17.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi crane boys’ short length wetsuit: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Get the kids involved in summer water activities with Aldi’s short length wetsuit. Perfect for paddleboarding, snorkeling and more, the wetsuit boasts a non-corrosive zipper, slip-resistant chest panels, flatlock seams and an adjustable collar. And like the girls’ suit (£12.99, Aldi.co.uk) it’s available in sizes 3-4 years to 11-12 years.

From kit to boards and the technique, read our guide on how to get paddleboarding this summer