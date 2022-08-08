Jump to content
Aldi is selling adult and kids’ wetsuits for watersports – and prices start from £12.99

The budget supermarket is helping you hit the water on a budget

Daisy Lester
Monday 08 August 2022 15:11
<p>Available in full length, short length and kids’ sizes, the range caters for all </p>

(The Independent)

Surf’s up! From paddle boarding to surfing, watersports are arguably the best and most immersive way to explore the British coastlines or local riverways – and participation is on the rise.

Whether you’re dipping your toe for the first time or are a seasoned watersports pro, the right bit of gear is always essential and yet often costly. Thankfully, Aldi has been kitting us all summer with its sports Specialbuys.

From affordable golf carts, bags and clubs to one of the cheapest inflatable paddleboards on the market, the supermarket is the place to stock up on budget sporting goods – and now, you can shop both kids’ and adult wetsuits.

While many wetsuits can cost upwards of £300, Aldi’s watersports range costs between £12.99 and £29.99. Not only is each suit UV resistant and windproof, but they also have slip-resistant panels and are packed in a reusable knitted bag for storage and transportation.

If you’re preparing to hit the water this season, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s wetsuit range.

Aldi crane men’s full length wetsuit: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For those wanting full coverage, Aldi’s men’s full length wetsuit is a steal at £29.99. Made from polyester, neoprene and anti-slip rubber, the design features a non-corrosive durable zipper, adjustable collar with velcro fastener and slip-resistant panels. The woman’s version is available in-store only.

Buy now

Aldi crane ladies short wetsuit: £22.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether you’re swimming, surfing or skiing, Aldi’s short sleeve and short leg wetsuit is idea for partial coverage. There’s a non-corrosive durable zipper, an adjustable collar with a velcro-fastener, slip-resistant panels and a shoulder part with stretchy material. There is also a men’s version (£22.99, Aldi.co.uk) available.

Buy now

Aldi crane girl’ full length wetsuit: £17.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Costing less than £20, this full-length kids’ wetsuit is perfect for getting little ones out onto the water. Available in sizes from 3-4 years up to 11-12 years, the black, pink and blue design is made from polyester and features the same non-corrosive zipper, adjustable collar and slip-resistant panels as the adult suits. It’s also available in a boys design (£17.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Buy now

Aldi crane boys’ short length wetsuit: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk 

(Aldi)

Get the kids involved in summer water activities with Aldi’s short length wetsuit. Perfect for paddleboarding, snorkeling and more, the wetsuit boasts a non-corrosive zipper, slip-resistant chest panels, flatlock seams and an adjustable collar. And like the girls’ suit (£12.99, Aldi.co.uk) it’s available in sizes 3-4 years to 11-12 years.

Buy now

From kit to boards and the technique, read our guide on how to get paddleboarding this summer

