Whether it’s a Tom Ford-inspired perfume, an IT Cosmetics-esque CC cream, or a budget alternative to Crocs, pocket-friendly supermarket Aldi is the undisputed queen of dupes. And now, it’s taking on the titan of haircare, Olaplex.

Since launching in 2014, the brand has expanded its range from two in-salon products and an at-home treatment to a nine-strong range that helps achieve salon-quality locks at home.

Almost universally dubbed a hair saviour, Olaplex products work to repair broken bonds caused by colouring and give a much-needed moisture boost to lacklustre locks. In our tried and tested review, our tester said: “After just four weeks of use, our hair felt healthier, smoother, and a whole lot shinier.”

With its meteoric success, it’s no surprise that Aldi has now sought to replicate the brand’s hair lines. Available to pre-order from this Sunday and in-store from 28 July, the pocket-friendly bonding range starts from just £3.49 and includes a shampoo, conditioner and pre-wash hair treatment which all promise to hydrate and repair hair.

With Olaplex bottles costing around £28 and a whopping £56 for the shampoo and conditioner bundle, Aldi’s budget dupe range is a tempting proposition. So, here’s everything you need to know...

Lacura bonded shampoo and conditioner: £3.49, Aldi.co.uk – available from 24 July

Aldi’s 250ml shampoo and conditioner bottles – which come combined in a bundle – are nearly 90 per cent cheaper than a single bottle of Olaplex’s No4 bond repair shampoo (£28, Lookfantastic.com). While it doesn’t contain Olaplex’s hero ingredient, bis-aminopropyl diglycol dimaleate, which helps hair bonding, Aldi does note that the cruelty-free formula is made with “premium ingredients.” These include vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and hydrogenated castor oil which are all beneficial for healthier hair. Available to pre-order from this Sunday, you can pick up the bottles in-store from Thursday 28 July.

Lacura bonded pre-wash hair treatment: £3.49, Aldi.co.uk – available from 24 July

A dupe for Olaplex’s No.3 hair perfector (£28, Lookfantastic), Aldi’s pre-wash hair treatment contains the same bonding “premium” ingredients as the shampoo and conditioner. Similarly to Olaplex’s bestselling pre-shampoo treatment, the bottle is designed to be used as a hydrating leave-in treatment before you wash your hair.

