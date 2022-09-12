Jump to content
Aldi’s £25 dupe of the Apple AirPods are back in stock

The wireless earphones have a similar design to Apple’s own

Alistair Charlton
Monday 12 September 2022 13:22
<p>Made by Maginon, the earphones have a 3.5-hour battery life </p>

Made by Maginon, the earphones have a 3.5-hour battery life

(The Independent)

If you’re in the market for some wireless earphones but can’t justify spending hundreds of pounds for the latest from Apple, Samsung or Google, then Aldi might just have the answer.

Dubbed the “Aldipods”, these earphones look a lot like Apple AirPods, but cost a fraction of the price. Like the higher-end counterparts, these will connect to smartphones, tablets and other devices using Bluetooth 5, and they have microphones for handling phone calls and interacting with smartphone voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Produced by Maginon, they actually have a larger-capacity battery in their charging case – at 500mAh compared to 398mAh for the first- and second-generation AirPods – which roughly promises 3.5 hours of battery life. They also have a similar glossy white finish and come with a matching charging case.

Continue reading the article below for everything you need to know about these AirPods-syle wireless earphones from Aldi.

Maginon in-ear wireless earphones: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

At £24.99, these earphones are considerably cheaper than Apple’s second-generation AirPods (£139, Apple.com) and new AirPods Pro (£249, Apple.com). Yet they have a similar glossy white design, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, and an included charging case.

Like AirPods, they also work with most Bluetooth devices, including smartphones, tablets, televisions and more. Hook up a Bluetooth adaptor, and you can even use them on the plane too. Buttons on the side can be used for playing, pausing and skipping to the next track.

Now back in stock at Aldi, these earphones are available to pre-order today, with an estimated dispatch date of 15 September. Standard three to five day delivery costs £2.95, or is free with orders over £30. They also come with an impressive 36-month warranty.

Buy now

Want to know more about which wireless earphones to buy? Read our guide to the 15 best wireless earphones at every budget

