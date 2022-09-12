Aldi’s £25 dupe of the Apple AirPods are back in stock

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

If you’re in the market for some wireless earphones but can’t justify spending hundreds of pounds for the latest from Apple, Samsung or Google, then Aldi might just have the answer.

Dubbed the “Aldipods”, these earphones look a lot like Apple AirPods, but cost a fraction of the price. Like the higher-end counterparts, these will connect to smartphones, tablets and other devices using Bluetooth 5, and they have microphones for handling phone calls and interacting with smartphone voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Produced by Maginon, they actually have a larger-capacity battery in their charging case – at 500mAh compared to 398mAh for the first- and second-generation AirPods – which roughly promises 3.5 hours of battery life. They also have a similar glossy white finish and come with a matching charging case.

Maginon in-ear wireless earphones: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

At £24.99, these earphones are considerably cheaper than Apple’s second-generation AirPods (£139, Apple.com) and new AirPods Pro (£249, Apple.com). Yet they have a similar glossy white design, wireless Bluetooth connectivity, and an included charging case.

Like AirPods, they also work with most Bluetooth devices, including smartphones, tablets, televisions and more. Hook up a Bluetooth adaptor, and you can even use them on the plane too. Buttons on the side can be used for playing, pausing and skipping to the next track.

Now back in stock at Aldi, these earphones are available to pre-order today, with an estimated dispatch date of 15 September. Standard three to five day delivery costs £2.95, or is free with orders over £30. They also come with an impressive 36-month warranty.

