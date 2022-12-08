Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

This is not one long con from the British manufacturer, just in case you thought it was trying to extend an April Fools’ joke beyond all reason. The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones are real, and they’re coming to UK shores in March 2023. Yes, really.

The gadget is a pair of noise-cancelling. over-ear headphones that doubles up as a personal air purifier for your nose and mouth, securing you inside a bubble, free from air pollution, whilst delivering clean and clinical audio with active noise-cancelling technology. The weird gadget faced ridicule when it was announced earlier this year, but with a release date just a few months away, we’ll see who has the last laugh.

The company has been working on the Dyson Zone for more than five years. It’s a product that was thought up in response to the increasing problem with pollution levels in urban environments. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 9 in 10 people globally are currently breathing in air that exceeds pollutant limit guidelines, Londoners were even told to exercise indoors at the start of 2022, due to high pollution levels.

The Dyson Zone is just one product in a laundry list of innovative gadgets launched by the company in recent years, though the Zone might be the most bizarre. Other products include the Dyson airwrap multi-styler (£479.99, Dyson.co.uk), the Dyson supersonic hair dryer (£329.99, Dyson.co.uk) and the formaldehyde hot and cold Dyson air purifier (£599, Currys.co.uk).

So, what is the Dyson Zone exactly? How does it work, how much does it cost and, for real, when can you pre-order this air purifying dreamboat that looks like a prop from a David Cronenberg film?

Read more:

What is the Dyson Zone?

(Dyson/Tom William Chapman)

The Dyson Zone is the company’s first foray into audio gear, and the first wearable from the vacuum manufacturer. It combines a noise-cancelling listening experience with air-purification tech, through a mouth visor – the first of its kind, as far as we know.

According to the company, each ear cup houses two motors, compressor fans and an air-purifying dual-layer filter. The compressors pull in the air, filters it and then pipes it through the visor, allowing the wearer to breathe in fresh air. The visor itself doesn’t actually touch your face, and snaps onto the headphones using a series of magnets. It can be flipped down or removed completely and used with face mask attachments, which are provided in the box.

Dyson says the K-Carbon, potassium-enriched filters rid the air of 99 per cent of nasty particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen and gas pollutants such as sulphur and nitrogen dioxide, as well as bacteria – though it doesn’t seem to have been tested with Covid-19. There are four air-purification modes: low, medium, high and auto. The auto mode adjusts the purification level based on how heavily you’re breathing. Filters last 12 months before needing to be replaced.

In terms of the headphones, 40mm neodymium drivers sit at the heart of the unit, reproducing frequencies between 6Hz and 21kHz – that’s higher than the frequency level of human hearing. And music will be tuned for a balanced, neutral sound. Scientific, Dyson calls it.

(Dyson)

Eleven microphones feature within the product, with eight of those microphones monitoring the surrounding sound 384,000 times a second. There are three different noise-cancellation modes: isolation mode, conversation mode and transparency mode, much like more traditional wireless ANC headphones. Isolation mode provides the highest level of noise cancellation, conversation mode is activated when you hinge down the visor, turning off air purification to conserve battery and amplifying voices, while transparency mode amplifies street sounds, so you’re more aware of your surroundings. The headphones last up to 50 hours with noise-cancelling turned on.

Dyson says it’s engineered the ear cups to be flatter, to increase passive noise cancellation and comfort. In terms of the colour palette, well, it’s fairly similar to Dyson’s hair tools. There are three different colour variants to choose from – satin silver/ultra blue, ultra blue/Prussian blue and Prussian blue/bright copper.

Dyson Zone price: How much does the Dyson Zone cost?

As expected, the Dyson Zone is a very, very expensive gadget, costing a staggering £749 on launch. To put that into perspective, some of the best wireless noise-cancelling headphones cost as much as £550, while Dyson’s air purifiers can cost up to £600. In the US, the new gadget will start from a mind-boggling $949.

Dyson Zone release date: When can you pre-order the Dyson Zone?

(Dyson)

The Dyson Zone will launch in the UK, the US, Ireland, Hong Kong and Singapore in March, but those in China will be able to try out the gadget first, with the strange product launching over there in January 2023.

While you can’t pre-order it yet, you can register your interest on Dyson’s website, ensuring you’re the first to know when it goes on sale.

Register your interest now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on headphones and other tech offers, try the below links:

If you’re after a pair of wireless earbuds, check out our round-up of the best ones for quality sound and noise cancellation