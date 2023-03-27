Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Last year, Dyson quietly launched a series of new air-purifierfans under a new sub-brand called Autoreact. The launch was so quiet in fact that, if you weren’t looking closely at the company’s website, you’d have no idea that Dyson had released anything new at all.

The Autoreact air purifying fans were brought in to tackle the global chip shortage, which hindered the production of its mainline air purifying fans. But this meant they lacked the smarts of their older brethren as they didn’t house the chip responsible for wifi connectivity. But it’s 2023, the chip shortage is over and intelligent air purifier fans are back!

As a result, Dyson has announced, more loudly this time, the launch of a new air-purifying and humidifying fan, which can now capture and kill formaldehyde particles, as well as cool your home, and humidify it at the same time.

A follow-up to the Dyson purifier humidify + cool autoreact (£649.99, Dyson.co.uk) – the longest product name in existence – the new formaldehyde-busting model also has wifi connectivity. Here’s everything you need to know about the new machine, how much it costs and where you can buy it today.

Dyson Purifier humidify + cool formaldehyde air-purifying fan: £699, Dyson.co.uk

Dyson’s three-in-one machine was already a clever cookie, but it’s now even more intelligent than ever. As an air purifier, it continuously monitors the quality of air in your home, increasing the purification power automatically or manually whenever it detects elevated pollutants in the atmosphere.

It’s also a humidifier, which means it adds to the air instead of removing it like a dehumidifier. And then there’s the fan function, which provides you with a breeze to beat the summer heat at a range of power levels.

What’s new, however, is that this latest model is fitted with a solid-state formaldehyde sensor that can pick up and destroy potentially harmful formaldehyde from the air. According to Dyson, while some other gel-based formaldehyde sensors can deteriorate overtime and are easily confused with other volatile organic compounds (VOCs), the company’s solid-state sensor works to monitor formaldehyde levels more precisely, ignoring other gases which are detected by the dedicated VOC sensor.

For those not in the know, formaldehyde is a colourless gas pollutant, usually released from plywood, fibreboard, insulation, paint, wallpapers, varnishes and household cleaning products, and is 500 times smaller than 0.1 microns. The CDC says that as levels increase in the home, some people can suffer from “breathing problems or irritation of the eyes, nose, throat or skin from formaldehyde exposure.”

It also features a full HEPA filtration system, which ensures that no polluted air can bypass the filter, simultaneously blocking any potential leak points where dirty air could leak. Dyson says that it means its machine can capture H1N1 viruses and 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, such as allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould spores.

Lastly, while you can still manually control it using the remote control, you can also use the Dyson Link app or connect it to your voice assistant or smart speaker, bettering the Autoreact in a fairly significant way.

The Dyson Purifier humidify + cool formaldehyde air-purifying fan launches today and costs £699 – £50 more than the Autoreact model (£649.99, Dyson.co.uk), which doesn’t capture formaldehyde or connect to wifi. And it also comes in a gold colourway, instead of the Autoreact’s silver and nickel.

