While the heatwave has passed and we’re back to our good old British summer weather for now, the 40C temperatures have been an eye opener to many. If you tried to purchase a fan during or right after the hottest days of July on record, you may have noticed many of them have been out of stock for a while.

Hot days and extreme temperatures are bound to become more frequent because of human-induced climate change, and while an AC might cool you off more, it generally also takes a lot more electricity to run. Luckily for us, though, there are loads of effective fans to choose from – desk fans, standing fans and even ones with air-purifying functions.

For those still on the lookout for their new cool friend during the summer months, or simply looking to replace an old one that couldn’t keep up with the heat (sorry, it’s not you, it’s us), we have some good news.

Dyson’s cool autoreact purifying fan, which came out on top in our best fans roundup, now has a full £100 slashed off its price at John Lewis & Partners. Our reviewer was already very enthusiastic about this model when it had its full price, so imagine our excitement now that it’s on sale.

What sets Dyson’s fans apart from most are its outstanding air-purifying efforts, meaning you basically get two devices for the price of one. And, as it turns out, this device also took up top spot in our best air purifiers roundup, so you’re not compromising on quality for either function by investing in this do-it-all machine.

Dyson cool autoreact purifying fan: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Johnlewis.com

For both fan and air-purifier standards, Dyson’s cool autoreact fan has quite a sleek design. While it does take up a good bit of floor space at (H 105cm x W 20.4cm x D 12cm), it most certainly earns it, given that does the job of two machines.

Thanks to its filtration system, the purifying fan captures 99.95 per cent of particles, even those as small as 0.1 microns. Our tester argued that this, in combination with the cooling air “makes it ideal for allergy sufferers”.

The autoreact fan also tackles odours in your home, such as cooking smells – or in our tester’s case, fresh paint – and when air quality worsens, its integrated sensor makes sure the fan switches back on again. The Hepa H13 filter traps pollutants – according to Dyson, “What comes inside, stays inside” – and then purified air is projected throughout the room.

Both our testers loved the real-time LCD report, providing data on air quality, humidity and temperature, saying “it allowed us to keep tabs on exactly how clean the room was – surprisingly, this meant we didn’t miss having the app connectivity some other models offer”.

The Dyson fan’s low noise levels also left our testers impressed “even when we weren’t using the ultra-quiet night mode”, and it comes with a range of settings for speed, oscillation and air direction.

While the autoreact fan seems like a very high-tech device, it proved to be easy to set up – simply taking it out of the box and inserting the two filters – as well as operate. It comes with a remote control, which you can stick it to the magnetic top of the fan to make sure you don’t lose it. In the words of our tester: “Now that really is a smart machine”.

Snap it up now for its reduced price before this one too is all sold out.

Buy now £399.99, Johnlewis.com

