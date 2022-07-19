UK records hottest day on record as temperature reaches 39.1C amid heatwave

The UK has experienced its hottest day on record.

Temperatures reached 39.1C in Charlwood, Surrey, according to provisional Met Office figures, breaking the previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge in 2019.

The record could be broken again on Tuesday (19 July) as temperatures are expected to rise in the afternoon with a potential high of 41C predicted.

Parts of England and Wales are under a red weather warning for extreme heat, as Brits continue to face sweltering heat.

