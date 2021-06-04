It’s safe to say that we Brits are poorly equipped to deal with hot weather. Without air con in our homes, when summer arrives it can be a nightmare trying to cool down, other than resorting to a cold shower every hour.

It’s arguably even worse now that many of us are continuing to work from home, so can’t take advantage of a cool office.

One of the worst things about scorching summer days is how difficult it can make getting a good night’s rest, as being kept awake in horribly humid and sweaty temperatures leaves you feeling groggy and fed up.

That’s not to say it’s all bad however, as there’s plenty of ways to combat the heat and humidity. Here, the IndyBest team members have shared their must-have essentials for staying comfortable on hotter days, ranging from silent fans and refreshing face mists to cooling mats you pop into your pillow case (yes, you read that correctly).

Whether it’s the best sleep aid we’ve ever tried or the Dyson fan worth investing in, these are the cooling summer products that we can’t live without.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

