Kitchenaid has dropped an annual limited-edition shade for the last eight years, from bang-on-trend yellow in 2025 to periwinkle blue the year before that. Now, the kitchen appliance aficionado has served up a refreshing colour to zhoosh up our kitchens – ‘spearmint’ green.

Available for the brand’s 4.7l stand mixer, the toothpaste-fresh hue is described by the brand as a “feel-good shade” that “lifts your space and mood while indulging your playful, expressive side”. This make-over also includes a fresh new finish, too – instead of a high-shine finish, the mixer is matte, having been designed with a sandy and tactile feel.

The brand serves up a host of high-performance, retro-style kitchen appliances, spanning everything from blenders and toasters to coffee machines and kettles, but its stand mixer is its most iconic. It’s a hefty investment, but its popularity speaks volumes. As for our verdict? In our review of the best stand mixers, our kitchen appliance tester dubbed it the ‘perfect buy’.

If the mixer has been on your wishlist for awhile and you’re a fan of the spearmint colourway, let this be your nudge to finally invest. To find out everything you need to know about the mixer, keep reading.

Kitchenaid 4.7l artisan stand mixer In the brand’s new, limited-edition ‘spearmint’ green the Kitchenaid 4.7l artisan is an excellent choice for home cooks and bakers. The first home stand mixer to work with a planetary action – that is, the shaft and the mixing accessory rotate in opposite directions for better reach – it features 20 different speeds. It comes with a 4.7l and a 2.8l bowl as well as plenty of accessories, including a pastry beater, a whisk for aerating, a dough hook for kneading and a flex edge beater for stickier mixtures, and features a tilt-head design for easy access and cleaning. In her review of the best stand mixers, our kitchen appliance tester was impressed with its performance when testing the 4.8l model. “There’s real force behind this machine; it seems like it could run for hours without faltering (not that that’s necessary, given our egg whites reached soft peaks in mere moments)”, they said. While it’s definitely not cheap, they said that, “if you’re going to have this machine forever – and you really might – it’s worth the investment.” £699 from Kitchenaid.co.uk Prices may vary

