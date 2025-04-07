Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Upgrade your breakfast setup, with these top-rated appliances
If your trusty toaster and kettle have seen better days and you’re in the market for an upgrade, prepare for a whole new world of choice. Gone are the days of simply flicking on the kettle for a fresh brew or pressing down two slices of cut-loaf to toast. These days, you’ve got options – and lots of them.
A new raft of toasters now come with features such as touchscreen displays, so you can select from a range of browning levels and handy pre-set options. Some models even come with a ‘bagel’ setting, which only activates one side of the heating element, to toast the inside of said bagel while gently warming the outside.
Kettles have also been given a glow-up, and many now have a keep-warm function to save you re-boiling when you inevitably get distracted, while variable temperature settings can be adjusted to suit your choice of drink. For example, if you drink black tea, you’ll want the water to be between 90-98C, whereas the ideal temperature for green tea is around 80C, according to the UK Tea Infusions Association.
Of course, there are plenty of toaster and kettle models that just do the basics well, so, we’ve included all types in this round-up. Whatever you choose, go for a matching set rather than mis-matched appliances, to keep your kitchen coordinated and stylish.
We brewed many, many cups of tea and browned more slices of toast than strictly necessary, to whittle down our shortlist of the best toaster and kettle sets. To make sure we didn’t miss any brilliant products, we tested appliances that are sold separately within the same collection, as well as kettles and toasters sold as a bundle.
For kettles, we looked at everything from boiling volume and speed to how easy they were to lift and clean. For toasters, we checked how well each model browned two slices of cut loaf on the ‘middle’ setting – and gave extra points to products with additional features, such as bagel settings and easy-to-remove crumb trays. Finally, aesthetics and value for money were considered before deciding which appliances were worthy of a spot in our final line-up.
This set feels built to last. The kettle boils quietly – a must if you’re making a coffee before the rest of the house is awake – and quickly. There are no fiddly functions, no unnecessary beeps, not one but two BPA-free water-level windows – neither of which is obscured by the handle – and the heating element is fully repairable. It also looks rather lovely on the kitchen counter.
The same goes for the toaster, which is handmade to order in the UK in a choice of 16 colours and certainly ticked the box for style. We found the bread lift lever took a bit of getting used to – you lift it up to drop the bread down, whereas, with most other models, you push the lever down – but we soon got our heads around it. It does make a quiet whirring noise as the bread timer turns – which is our one and only niggle – but it’s an all-round solid machine that’s fully repairable, too.
With a sleek, matt black finish and faux-wood trim, Dunelm’s contemporary toaster and kettle set has all the style points of a premium brand but without the hefty price tag. The kettle does all the essentials well – we like the combination of internal cup markers and external water-level gauge, and the fact the lid comes off completely, making the kettle easier to fill.
The toaster looks just as good on the countertop, although, the bread lift lacked a little of the smoothness of some more-expensive models. Nevertheless, it toasted well and ticked off extras such as a defrost and reheat function, and is a solid choice at just shy of £100 for the set.
Lots of thought has been put into this toaster from Russell Hobbs. For one thing, it remembers the settings you used last, even if you’ve unplugged it. Thanks to something called ‘colour sense’ technology, it also adapts the toasting time to your bread type, stopping the toasting cycle when your chosen level of browning is reached.
Meanwhile, the kettle comes with touchscreen controls, variable temperature settings (from 40-100C) and a removable infuser basket for brewing loose leaf tea. There’s a steep timer, too, and the kettle will memorise your settings from the last brew. If you’re looking for a set that takes the hard work out of your breakfast routine, this might just be it.
Smeg’s retro 1950s-inspired aesthetic is much-imitated but nothing quite beats the real thing. The Italian brand’s variable temperature kettle and long-slot toaster make a statement in seven colours, from pastel pink and blue to jet black and gloss white.
The kettle comes with seven temperature levels, from 50-100C, which you toggle with a sort of mini joystick on the swivel base. We liked the (optional) chime when the boil starts but were less keen on the extra-chunky handle, which – unless you have giant hands – feels cumbersome and obscures the water-level window.
We paired the kettle with the brand’s long-slot toaster, which – with two long and extra-wide slots as opposed to four smaller slots – enabled us to toast half a small baguette and a panini as well as standard bread slices.
If you’ve got a contemporary kitchen, the curved, high-gloss design of this Tefal kettle and two-slice toaster set will appeal. It’s not just a pretty face, either – the shiny surface of the kettle has a double-layer design that stops it feeling burning hot to the touch, and both the kettle and toaster are finished with anti-fingerprint technology. We don’t really know how that works, but we can confirm it does.
Both products have a touchscreen display – the kettle’s lets you choose from nine temperatures, and the toaster’s offers seven browning levels as well as the option to save two favourite shortcuts – ideal for bleary-eyed breakfast-making. We liked the extra-high lift lever but weren’t so keen on the fact there’s no water-level indicator on the outside of the kettle. Overall, though, this is a top-notch set.
If you like Smeg’s retro style but not the price tag that goes along with it, consider this set from Funky Home instead. The kettle features a curvy design, while the toaster’s cute bubble shape gives it a fun look.
In terms of functionality, the kettle boils quickly and quietly – aside from a water-level window that lights up, it’s otherwise free of bells and whistles. We liked the simplicity of just being able to flick the kettle on, with a single boil setting. The toaster is easy to use, too, with six browning settings and a defrost button. Our one niggle is we’d have preferred a single crumb tray rather than having a slightly fiddlier pair.
Danish-Swiss brand Bodum is best-known for its French press coffee maker, which is considered a design classic. The brand’s talents don’t stop at coffee, though, and the ottoni electric kettle is a solid option for anyone looking for a quirky, postmodern aesthetic.
The kettle looks like a stovetop model but with a playful twist (and an electric power cord). To accommodate the faux-wood curved handle, the lid comes out completely when you need to fill the kettle with water, although, we did find we had to manoeuvre it a bit, to correctly position the tap over the hole. Nevertheless, it has an efficient boil – albeit with a smaller-than-average 1l (four cups) capacity. It’s perfectly matched with the equally playful ottoni toaster, which features a pop-up warming rack, which works a treat for smaller items.
Going for a minimalist vibe? This kettle and toaster set from German brand Zwilling has a super-simple aesthetic and is available in a brushed silver finish or a jet black. We tested the silver and found the white plastic handle and outer body gives it a slightly cheap feel, which would be fine if it wasn’t for the price tag – although it’s worth noting all the components are BPA-free.
The kettle boils quietly and benefits from a double-layer outer wall and an easy to clean stainless steel interior. The matching toaster has a satisfyingly soft bread lift – no bits of toast flying out when it ‘pops’ – and extra features such as reheat, defrost and bagel settings. You can buy matching accessories such as a bun warmer (£14.95, Zwilling.com) and sandwich rack (£14.95, Zwilling.com), too.
Next’s Malvern collection covers everything from traditional dinnerware to shaker-style furniture, so you can carry the look through your whole home. The kettle is designed to look like a stovetop model and is available in five muted colourways. We tested the cream, which looks great against the faux-wood handle and swivel base, but there’s also a multi-floral version, if you’re going for full cottagecore.
Although we liked the inclusion of a water-level viewing window, the display is a little confusing – there’s a one-cup marker inside the kettle, but the outer display window measures from a three-cup minimum. As with all stovetop-style models, we did find it slightly faffy to take the lid off and fill the kettle, due to the curved handle being positioned above the hole. Thankfully, the toaster’s performance – which included quick and even, reliable browning – outweighed the niggles we experienced with the kettle.
If you’re kitting out a full kitchen, you’ll be glad to know Salter’s Toronto collection includes everything from a microwave to a mug tree. We tested the kettle and toaster in white, which contrasts well with the wood-effect trim, but everything is also available in black.
The kettle handles and pours well, although, the boil is fairly loud and we were disappointed to see it has to be filled to a minimum 1l to cover the heating element – which is a fair bit of water to boil if you’re only making one cup. The toaster fared better during testing, with six browning settings, independent controls for the two sides, and consistent browning results each time.
This clever thermos design is a kettle and vacuum flask in one – once you’ve boiled your water, it stays warm for up to four hours, without a power source. The double-walled vacuum flask also stops the outer body from becoming hot to the touch, and the LCD display on the touchscreen base tells you the water temperature.
We tested the kettle alongside the range’s four-slice toaster, which has a similar industrial aesthetic but without the futuristic touchscreen controls. It feels more basic than the kettle, and that’s reflected in the price, but there are digital versions available in the same range, if you want to upgrade.
This kettle has seven temperature settings – from 40-100C – so you can choose the optimal heat level for your drink. There’s no water-level gauge, which ties in with the sleek and modern design but does leave you having to check inside the kettle every time you use it. Having said that, it scored extra points for having a minimum boil capacity of 250ml – perfect for saving energy on solo cuppas. We also liked the compact base, which doesn’t take up too much space on the worktop, and the matching toaster is just as sleek and compact. The dust cover and audible beeps every time you select a setting felt a bit unnecessary, but it’s otherwise a great choice if you’re after an ultra-modern look.
Dualit’s classic kettle and toaster scored top marks for functionality, durability and aesthetics – and we love that they’re repairable, too. Russell Hobbs’s attentiv kettle and toaster set also performed brilliantly and is a great option if you want variable temperature settings on the kettle. If you’re on a budget, Dunelm’s contemporary set delivered a lot of features for less than £100. It looks rather smart, too.
