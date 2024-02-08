Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
From Philips to Swan, these are the best kettles tested and reviewed by our experts
Who would have thought the world of kettles would become so confusing? These days, kettles aren’t just devices that heat water to boiling point – they’re gadgets that can be tweaked to heat water to the ideal temperature for everything from coffee to green tea, while removing limescale and softening water, using built-in filters.
This is all well and good, but working out which features are actually worth investing in is no mean feat. So, we decided it’s high time to stick the kettle on (many, many times) and test the best kettles out there.
First, a few tips for kettle care. Limescale build-up is impossible to avoid, especially in hard-water areas. But removing it won’t just improve your cuppa, it could cut your energy bills, too.
“Descale your kettle using a product such as Oust, which is specifically designed for kettles,” says Sophie Herrmann, spokesperson for the brand. “Doing so will remove limescale debris from the internal coils of the kettle and result in shorter boil times. If you live in a hard-water area, descale every three months, and every six months in soft-water areas.”
Keen to take a more natural approach? “Fill the kettle halfway with a solution that is 50 per cent water and 50 per cent vinegar. Bring it to a boil, then let it sit for 20 minutes before pouring away,” suggests Dean Davies, professional cleaning expert at Fantastic Services. You can even use lemon to spruce up the exterior of chrome kettles. Whatever way you choose to clean your kettle, keeping it in pristine condition is essential for a decent brew.
We drank a lot of tea, and we mean a lot, along with coffee and herbal tea, too. We didn’t just take a look at each kettle’s ability to produce the perfect cuppa, but the speed at which they boiled, their noise levels, the ease with which settings could be tweaked, and how easy they were to lift, pour and refill. These are the one’s that even Polly would approve of.
Bosch might be known for its washing machines and fridges but this brilliant kettle suggests this might not be the case for long. Its 1.5l capacity was more than adequate (it’s equivalent to six cups), and 3,000W of power made for seriously quick boiling times. It’s a temperature-control kettle, but not one that needed a degree in computing to use, and we loved the “keep warm function”, which kept the water hot for 30 minutes. As keen tea drinkers prone to flicking on the kettle without checking whether there’s enough water inside, we appreciated the boil-dry protection, too – if there’s no water in the kettle, it simply won’t turn on.
There’s not a huge amount to be said about this kettle – it does what it says on the tin, and doesn’t disappoint when it comes to noise levels as, even when full, it’s amazingly quiet. The blurb states that it’s 75 per cent quieter than the average model, and we’re inclined to agree. Put it this way: when used alongside our current kettle, which is long overdue a replacement and produces a sound similar to an aircraft taking off, we could barely hear it.
Despite its larger capacity, it somehow seems to take up less space, thanks in part to a compact design. From the clear capacity window with its cute cup symbols to its smooth, flat lid, it’s all about simplicity with this one – which, let’s face it, is no bad thing.
If you drink as much tea as we do, you’ll be well aware constant kettle boils aren’t great for the environment. This is precisely why we’re huge fans of brands that minimise the environmental impact of our addiction, and this kettle ticks that box, thanks to the materials – it’s made entirely of bio-based plastics, which doesn’t just mean a greener approach to its production, but a smaller landfill footprint, too.
We were smitten with the colour scheme too – neutral tones with surprisingly realistic wooden accents – and we appreciated the large tactile handle, which meant lifting it was a breeze, even when the kettle was full. The water level gauge was refreshingly clear, too – all too often, gauges with numbers printed on the transparent part make the capacity hard to read, but this wasn’t a problem with this kettle, which had the numbers listed to one side.
Tower has done a brilliant job of blending tech and tradition with this kettle, which has a generous 1.7l capacity. Yes, this kettle looks like its rightful home is a stove top, but behind its vintage exterior is plenty of tech, including a whopping 3,000W of power for fast, quiet boils and an easily removable limescale filter (most are so tricky to remove we simply don’t bother).
We were reassured by the lid’s tight seal, too – we’ve come across too many kettles with hinged lids that pop open unexpectedly, but there seemed to be little risk of this happening with this one. Partial to a spot of colour coordination? Pair it with the renaissance toaster, which has the same black-and-chrome styling.
We loved the ridged design of this space-age kettle. All too often, the kettles with the largest capacities are the ones with the least appealing designs, so this one was a breath of fresh air. Every single component, from the base to the switch, has a wonderfully sturdy feel, and we were impressed with the quick boiling times – it took 45 seconds to boil two cuppas, a process aided by the presence of bright-red water level tags (inside the kettle) which meant we could fill it with the precise amount needed, and not a drop more.
We were sceptical about the claims relating to the splash-minimising spout, but we stand corrected – the kettle’s perfectly formed pourer kept the water flow exactly where we needed it.
With its shapely, streamlined profile and glossy finish (which is much lower maintenance than we feared) it’s a kettle which commands attention, but which is more than up to the task in hand. A wide, clear water capacity window makes it easy to check water levels and keeps things refreshingly simple by listing only the number of cups you’ll get, rather than measurements.
Afterall, how many of us really know how many millilitres are in the average mug? The handle was a joy to hold – something we can’t remember saying about a handle before, admittedly, but it’s well-deserved praise in this case, thanks to its smooth feel and generous proportions.
This is the supercar of kettles – it roared to life straight away, and we were impressed with the fast boiling time. It’s another kettle with a handle placed over the lid, rather than on the side, but its high arch removes the risk of accidental burns. The water capacity window was one of the largest we’ve come across – a rarity in a world where these windows appear to be getting smaller, in general.
Other highlights include the spout, which still minimised splashes despite its larger size, and the shorter cable – most people keep their kettles close to the power point, and unnecessary, excess lengths of cable are our biggest bugbear.
The first thought which came to mind when we unboxed this kettle was that we’d been sent a cafetiere instead. Luckily we hadn’t, and the kettle – and its quirky design – soon won us over. It’s not the largest model, but that’s precisely why we love it – it’s perfect for one or two-person households, and there’s even a handy one-cup marker to ensure you don’t boil more water than you need if you’re planning on a solo caffeine fix. The limescale filter is another one which is incredibly easy to remove, and we appreciated the fast, quiet boils, too.
This kettle, which has a classic, elegant look, won us over with its fast boiling times – flick the switch and the process starts straight away. We were able to boil enough water for two cups of tea in just under 30 seconds. However, we’d love to have seen a slightly more rugged base. Not because we’re fans of adding weight for no reason, but because this one felt slightly flimsy, and we’d prefer certain parts – especially the base, which is subject to most wear and tear – to feel a little tougher. That said, bonus points are awarded for the wide, splash-banishing spout and the bright light on the on/off switch.
We’re assuming the name of this kettle stems from the fact it bears a slight resemblance to a ballerina’s tutu, although we could be totally wrong. Does that mean this kettle makes a better cuppa? No. But it does make it one of the most stylish kettles we’ve come across – one which looks like its natural home is a post-modern Palm Springs crash-pad. It also brews a perfectly good cup of tea, and has a reassuringly solid feel which hints at a superior lifespan.
This small, cute kettle (and yes, we did just say that about a kitchen appliance) costs more than most full-size ones. Although, if you’re a fan of vintage gadgets, it’s highly likely this will be your dream model. We’re big fans of its glossy finish and streamlined shape, as well as the speed with which it brought water to a boil given its lower wattage of 1,400.
In summary? Yes, it’s expensive but Smeg is the gold standard when it comes to retro kitchen gadgets, and this powerful kettle is a reminder that there’s substance – as well as style – to its designs.
It’s important to keep your kettle in good working condition by descaling every eight weeks or so. Not only does this help the kettle element to boil more efficiently, it also prevents chalky residue finding its way into your morning brew.
Here’s the best way to descale a kettle without any expensive products.
To clean out tougher limescale, try leaving the kettle filled with equal parts distilled white vinegar and hot water overnight.
Whether an electric kettle is more energy efficient than heating up water on the stove really depends on the model. If the kettle switches off immediately when the water is boiled, and allows for a low minimum level of water, to prevent you heating up a big batch of water unnecessarily, it might be the more energy-efficient option.
Bosch’s styline temperature selector kettle proved that temperature control kettles don’t need to be over-complicated – there was nothing we didn’t love about this kettle, and it was refreshingly easy to use. Tower’s bottega stainless steel kettle bags the third spot for its reassuring sturdiness, speedy boiling and vintage look and Russel Hobb’s quiet boil kettle offers a silent but deadly affordable kettle too.
