It doesn’t really matter whether you’re a baking novice or pâtissier extraordinaire worthy of the Bake Off hall of fame – a good-quality stand mixer is an absolute kitchen essential.

It’s not about having all the bells and whistles necessarily. Even the most basic, affordable stand mixers save you time, effort and often washing up in the kitchen. They take the chore out of baking by ensuring egg whites are swiftly and effortlessly whipped into glossy peaks; dough is kneaded to perfection; butter is beaten until smooth and creamy. Think of them as a handy assistant – or, if you prefer, the kitchen workhorse.

Depending on your budget, it’s possible to find a good simple mixer for less than £75. Or you could drop as much as £750 for a professional-standard one that is designed to last a lifetime and multi-task in the kitchen, not only with baking but other cookery tasks too.

While it’s possible to find quality at both ends of the scale, there is some rationale to the differences in pricing. Inexpensive stand mixers are typically designed for light use, maybe that occasional traybake or meringue. Those at the higher end have powerful motors, ultra-stable frames for heavy-duty dough processing and techy features for ultra-precise pastry making. Some are even capable of melting chocolate, weighing sugar and self-timing – as if they really were real life kitchen assistants.

You’ll want to consider how frequently you bake and what you like to make when choosing the best stand mixer for your needs. But whatever your priorities, the tried-and-tested mixers below are good buys that deliver efficiency and value for money.

How we tested

All our best stand mixers were put through the same three tests. We whipped egg whites to soft peaks, creamed cold butter with sugar until smooth, and made a basic bread dough with flour and water. If there were additional key features included with the mixer – say, the aforementioned ability to melt chocolate – we tested those too.

Each mixer was scored based not only on its ability to mix well, but how intuitive it was to use, how easy it was to clean, and our overall impression of its durability. Looks also came into the equation – after all, it might be there to do a job, but much like a fridge or microwave, a stand mixer is also probably going to be on show. In an ideal world, it should add as much wow-factor to your kitchen décor as it does your bakes.

The best stand mixers for 2023 are: