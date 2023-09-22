Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halloween is sneaking up on us. Whether you’re mulling over your fancy dress or hosting a low-key dinner party, it’s time to stock up on spooky supplies.

While myriad cookware brands from Aldi to Staub launch seasonal collections for autumn, Le Creuset’s limited-edition Halloween range is arguably the crème de la crème.

Featuring everything from a cupcake tray to that pumpkin casserole dish, the 100-year-old French brand has become a signature of spooky celebrations. But, with the star of the show setting you back an eye-watering £269; you may be after an affordable alternative for the stewing season ahead.

Enter: Next’s £40 pumpkin casserole dish that rivals the real deal. Made from durable ceramic stoneware, the high street store’s take on the autumnal trend will save you more than £200.

Characterised by the same whimsical design and large dimensions for all your dinner party needs, here’s everything you need to know about Next’s pumpkin casserole dish.

(Next )

Setting you back an affordable £40, Next’s offering boasts the same width, height and family-size capacity as Le Creuset’s dearer casserole dish. Also crafted from durable stoneware, the main difference between the two pots is that Next’s is designed for oven use only, while Le Creuset’s is oven, hob and grill safe.

Complete with a lid and brown stalk, the orange-hued pot is characterised by the Halloween-ready pumpkin design. A statement centrepiece for your autumn tablescape, rustle up everything from a warming casserole to stews or roasted vegetables in the versatile ceramic dish.

Cast iron pumpkin casserole from Le Creuset (Le Creuset)

Of course, you can’t beat the original – which our reviewer testified to. Featuring the same core design as the French brand’s cult casserole dishes, it’s safe to agree with our writer that this Halloween twist will be a “conversation starter in your kitchen”.

The relaunched pot features a 3.7l capacity that makes it ideal for large families or households. Plus, it can go from the hob to the oven and into the grill, “for seamless cooking”. Our writer added: “It doesn’t have to be constrained to just Halloween, as you’ll want to be cooking up stews, soups and more in it year-round.”

