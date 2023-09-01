Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Purveyor of bath, body and hair care products bringing bubbles, fizzing and fun to our bathrooms, Lush has long been associated with fun and cruelty-free collections, from brand collaborations to limited edition products spanning bath bombs (of course), suncare and more.

Whether its the ultra pink Lush x Barbie collaboration tapping into the Barbie movie hype with high heel soap and more, or the launch of the brand’s Christmas advent calendars for 2023 (yes, they are already available to buy now) there’s always plenty to keep things fresh.

Now, ahead of 31 October, the brand is gearing up to get in the spooky spirit with the launch of its Halloween collection for 2023. The range has just landed and comes complete with a whole host of suitably scary bath bombs, melts, gift sets, candles and other skincare concoctions.

From a vegan herbal body spray which Lush has described as a “mischievous sweet and spicy blend” to a screaming banshee bath bomb and pumpkin spice melt, the brand’s Halloween themed drop is bound to appeal to those who celebrate the spooky season in a big way.

While we haven’t put the new collection to the test ourselves, here we have selected some of the range to give a flavour of what’s on offer, from lip scrubs to gift sets.

Lush pumpkin crumble bubble bar: £8, Lush.com

(Lush)

Why stop at just carving pumpkins this year? Marrying the uplifting scent of grapefruit and lime along with the moisturising effect of pumpkin and the softening, skin-conditioning ingredients cocoa and shea butter, Lush says that you can simply crumble this pumpkin bubble bar under the running water from the tab in order to enjoy the orange bathwater effect and take in the scent of citrus and spicy juniper berry oil.

Buy now

Lush pumpkin spice bath melt: £6.50, Lush.com

(Lush)

Nothing screams autumn quite like a pumpkin spice scent, so lean into the autumnal theme with this delicious-sounding bath melt, which Lush says can be used as a bath product as well as melted in an oil burner and used as a home fragrance. Formulated with standout ingredients such as cinnamon, clove, pumpkin, ginger and cocoa butter, this bubble bar will happily last more than one use, seeing as you will only need to melt one or two squares into the bath each time.

Buy now

Lush toil and trouble body scrub: £13, Lush.com

(Lush)

Owing to its bold purple hue and what Lush describes as a shower jelly bats, the brand’s toil and trouble body scrubs is bang on theme. It doesn’t seem to be scrimping on skincare ingredients either, with a creepy looking concoction of aromatic and refreshing peppermint, relaxing lavender flower and fine sea salt which is billed for being a natural exfoliator, it’s formulated to help buff and and scrub the skin and is also suitable for vegans.

Buy now

Lush monster party: £28, Lush.com

(Lush)

If you’re looking to avoid the sugar rush and subsequent crash of Halloween-themed sweets this year, here’s a fun gifting alternative to choose instead. Inside this monster party mix of bath goodies are two Halloween-themed bath bombs, think a purple and blue screaming banshee made with bergamot and grapefruit, and two bubble bars designed to be crumbled beneath a running tap, think a zesty bergamot and litsea cubeba oils alien bubble bar.

Buy now

Lush Wednesday’s child is full of woe: £7, Lush.com

(Lush)

Looking particularly bright and blue in its plastic-free packaging, this vegan lip scrub has been formulated with organic jojoba oil, sweet wild orange oil and caster sugar. The sugar gets to work as a natural and biodegradable exfoliator, gently sloughing away dead skin cells for a smoother pout, while shea is on hand to moisturise and soften and the orange is said to bring an uplifting scent.

Buy now

Lush Lord of Misrule body spray: £25, Lush.com

(Lush)

Also landing in the Halloween collection this year is this herbal scented body spray. Made with a vegan formula and packaged in a 200ml spray bottle to spritz and spray across your body, Lush describes the fragrance of its Lord of Misrule body spray as marrying warm vanilla, black pepper and earthy patchouli fragrance.

Buy now

