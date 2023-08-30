These Le Creuset cookware alternatives start from just £29.99

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Loved by home cooks and chefs alike, Le Creuset has held cult culinary status for more than a 100 years. From its casserole dishes to heritage trays, the French brand’s cast iron cookware are family heirlooms in the making.

With premium price tags to match the luxurious quality, the brand has (naturally) inspired similar versions across the high street, from Aldi to Habitat and John Lewis.

Of course, you can never beat the real deal with Le Creuset’s dishes and pots that are built to last. But if you’re looking to save a few pennies, it’s safe to say there’s no shortage of affordable alternatives.

Famous for its budget buys, Aldi’s range of cast iron cookware sells out season after season. Meanwhile, the covetable pots available at John Lewis & Partner’s give the Le Creuset look for (far) less.

With summer salads soon to be replaced with hearty winter stews, it may be time for a kitchen cookware refresh. To help you on your way, we’ve rounded up the best Le Creuset alternatives from some of our favourite affordable stores (you’re welcome).

Aldi cast iron casserole dish, 26cm: £29.99, Aldi.co.uk – in store from 3 September

(Le Creuset )

Setting you back under £30, Aldi’s cast iron cookware sells out without fail after each relaunch (no surprises here). Not only is the casserole dish affordable (Le Creuset’s equivalent costs more than £300), but our reviewer praised it as “good quality for the price”.

They added that there is “little difference in the performance of these pots… Both are easy to use on a variety of hobs and in the oven, too. They’re easy to clean, and we found both fared well upon being bunged in the dishwasher.” Coming in a range of colours – including a new midnight blue – you can find the entire cast iron range of casserole dishes, trays, skillets and more in store.

In store from 3 September

John Lewis cast iron round casserole, navy, 24cm: £40, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Available in 24cm and 28cm sizes, John Lewis’s cast iron casserole dish is touted to be robust, durable and excellent at retaining heat to save energy when cooking. Versatile enough for everything from poaching and roasting to stewing and slow-cooking, the dutch oven boasts a smooth, porcelain enamel exterior and domed lid.

Available in navy, blue and ombre green, they’ll save you 85 per cent compared to the French brand’s original dishes. In our review of the shallow version, our tester said that the “stylish and robust casserole dish is perfect for cooking various meals.”

Buy now

Dunelm cast iron casserole dish, 5.2l: £42, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm )

Featuring a family-size 5.2l capacity and crafted from durable cast iron, Dunelm’s casserole dish comes in a burnt orange finish a la Le Creuset’s signature colour. Oven safe up to 260C and suitable for all hobs, the dutch oven is complete with a matching lid and wide handles for easy grip. The range also includes a 3l shallow casserole dish (£38, Dunelm.com) that’s more than £200 cheaper than Le Creuset’s version (from £249, Lecreuset.co.uk).

Buy now

ProCook cast iron casserole dish, 4.7l: £47.99, Procook.co.uk

(ProCook)

Available in nine finishes, from turquoise to vibrant green, ProCook’s affordable range of cast iron casserole dishes are sure to brighten up your kitchen. Featuring a 4.7l capacity with an enamelled inside and outer locking in flavour and moisture, it works on all hobs and comes with a 25 year guarantee. In our review of the mini version, our tester said: “It’s made using molten iron, so it’s strong, durable and distributes heat evenly.”

Buy now

Habitat cast iron casserole dish, 5.3l: £45, Habitat.co.uk

(Habitat )

Habitat’s rustic casserole dish is finished in an autumnal orange and boasts a generous 5.3l capacity. Whether rustling up stews or casseroles, the cast iron enamel coating enhances the flavour of your dishes. Available in a smaller 3.3l size (Habitat.co.uk) for just £35, the affordable range is seven times cheaper than Le Creuset’s collection.

Buy now

Le Creuset cast iron round casserole: From £195, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset )

If you’re looking for a dish that will last you for many decades to come, Le Creuset’s cookware is unrivalled – and well worth the investment. Available in eight sizes and 10 colourways, there’s a size and finish for every household and taste. Rewarded with top marks in our round-up of the best casserole dishes, our tester said: “It’s no surprise that it’s the market leader in high-end kitchenware, because there is very little you can’t do with one of its dishes.”

Buy now

