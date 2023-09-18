Le Creuset’s pumpkin cookware is back for spooky season

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Known for its durable cookware in an enviable array of colours, French brand Le Creuset has just launched its 2023 Halloween range, which features plenty of pumpkin-shaped cookware and serving dishes.

The star of the spooky show is definitely the big pumpkin casserole dish, but with individual-portion-sized pumpkin-shaped dishes, along with serving trays, these will make the perfect addition to a Halloween party or any dinner party during the autumn and winter months.

With exceptionally high-quality cookware as standard, the dishes come with warranties of up to 10 years. Here’s everything you need to know about the range.

Cast iron pumpkin casserole: £269, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

The crème de la crème of the French brand’s products is its hefty cast iron casserole dishes, which have been staples of the company since it began in 1925. This pumpkin version offers the same features, but with a Halloween twist.

The whimsical piece will be a conversation starter in your kitchen, but it doesn’t have to be constrained to just Halloween, as you’ll want to be cooking up stews, soups and more in it year-round.

The 3.7l capacity means it’s ideal for families, and it can go from hob to oven to grill, for seamless cooking.

Buy now

Stoneware pumpkin casserole: £28, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

The award for cutest pumpkin in the patch goes to this mini casserole dish, which is perfectly suited for individual portions of soup, stew, crumble or baked oats for breakfast.

With a capacity of just 300ml, this dish would be the most adorable way to serve food to your guests at an autumnal dinner party. We’ve found it to be perfect for porridge or fruit salad.

The mini pumpkin casserole dish comes in three colours: volcanic orange (matching the cast iron casserole dish), an off-white colour called meringue and a cool blue called sea salt.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Buy now

Stoneware medium pumpkin dish: £22, Lecreuset.co.uk

(Le Creuset)

These chunky stoneware dishes come in the same three shades as the mini stoneware pumpkin casserole dishes, so you can choose to be matchy matchy or mix some contrasting colours into your Le Creuset set.

These will be the perfect serving plates for Halloween or from which to eat your snacks while watching horror films on the sofa.

Buy now

(Le Creuset)

Now, if you’re wondering what to serve up on your pumpkin dishes, adorable treats made with the help of this Halloween cupcake tray will keep even the most monstrous guest happy.

Three cartoony designs – a ghost, bat and pumpkin – are the perfect way to spookify some mini cakes, cookies and desserts.

The tray has a non-stick durable coating, so your sweets should come out easily, too.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest kitchen appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

See the full Halloween collection from Le Creuset