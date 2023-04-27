Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is not one long con from the British manufacturer, just in case you thought the company was trying to extend an April Fools’ joke beyond all reason. The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones are real, and they’re coming to UK shores this May. Yes, really.

The quirky gadget is a pair of noise-cancelling, over-ear headphones that double up as a personal air purifier for your nose and mouth, essentially securing you inside an air-pollution-free bubble, while delivering clean and clinical audio with active noise-cancelling technology.

The odd-looking product faced ridicule when it was announced in early 2022. It was supposed to launch in March 2023 but, after a few months’ delay, Dyson has revealed that the Zone, as well as a new Dyson Zone Absolute+ bundle, will release on 17 May, when we’ll all find out who has the last laugh.

The company has been working on the Dyson Zone for more than five years. It’s a product that was thought up in response to the increased problem of pollution levels in urban environments. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates 9 in 10 people globally are currently breathing in air that exceeds pollutant limit guidelines, Londoners were even told to exercise indoors at the start of 2022, due to high pollution levels.

The Dyson Zone is just one product in a laundry list of innovative gadgets launched by the company in recent years, though the Zone might be the most bizarre. Other products include the Dyson airwrap multi-styler (£479.99, Dyson.co.uk), the Dyson supersonic hair dryer (£329.99, Dyson.co.uk) and, most recently, a three-in-one air purifying fan that can also humidify your home and extract formaldehyde (£699.99, Dyson.co.uk).

So, what is the Dyson Zone exactly? How does it work, how much does it cost and, for real, when can you buy this air purifying dreamboat that looks like a prop from a David Cronenberg film?

What is the Dyson Zone?

(Dyson/Tom William Chapman)

The Dyson Zone is the company’s first foray into audio gear, and the first wearable from the vacuum manufacturer. It combines a noise-cancelling listening experience with air-purification tech, through a mouth visor – the first of its kind, as far as we know.

According to the company, each ear cup houses two motors, compressor fans and an air-purifying dual-layer filter. The compressors pull in the air, filters it and then pipes it through the visor, allowing the wearer to breathe in fresh air. The visor itself doesn’t actually touch your face, and snaps onto the headphones using a series of magnets. It can be flipped down or removed completely and used with face mask attachments, which are provided in the box.

Dyson says the K-Carbon, potassium-enriched filters rid the air of 99 per cent of nasty particles as small as 0.1 microns, including dust, pollen and gas pollutants such as sulphur and nitrogen dioxide, as well as bacteria – though it doesn’t seem to have been tested with Covid-19. There are four air-purification modes: low, medium, high and auto. The auto mode adjusts the purification level based on how heavily you’re breathing. Filters last 12 months before needing to be replaced.

In terms of the headphones, 40mm neodymium drivers sit at the heart of the unit, reproducing frequencies between 6Hz and 21kHz – that’s higher than the frequency level of human hearing. And music will be tuned for a balanced, neutral sound. Scientific, Dyson calls it.

(Dyson )

The product features 11 microphones, eight of which monitor the surrounding sound 384,000 times a second. There are three different noise-cancellation modes: isolation mode, conversation mode and transparency mode, much like more traditional wireless ANC headphones. Isolation mode provides the highest level of noise cancellation, conversation mode is activated when you hinge down the visor, turning off air purification to conserve battery and amplify voices, while transparency mode amplifies street sounds, so you’re more aware of your surroundings. The headphones last up to 50 hours with noise-cancelling turned on.

Dyson says it’s engineered the ear cups to be flatter, to increase passive noise cancellation and comfort. In terms of the colour palette, well, it’s fairly similar to Dyson’s hair tools. There are two different colour variants with two different product names.

The main Dyson Zone comes in ultra blue/Prussian blue, while the Dyson Zone Absolute+ comes in Prussian blue/bright copper.

The Dyson Zone Absolute+ is exactly the same product as the Dyson Zone, it just comes with more accessories. We’ll explain more on that below.

(Dyson/Tom William Chapman)

Dyson Zone price: How much does the Dyson Zone cost in the UK?

As expected, the Dyson Zone is a very expensive gadget. When it launches on 17 May, it will cost a staggering £749.99. The Dyson Zone Absolute+ is even more expensive, and will cost £819.99 at launch.

To put that into perspective, some of the best and most premium wireless noise-cancelling headphones cost as much as £550. Dyson’s air purifiers can cost up to £600, so it’s no surprise a personal purifier costs even more.

Dyson Zone release date: When can you pre-order the Dyson Zone?

The Dyson Zone headphones were originally slated to launch in the UK in March 2023, but that never happened. Now, Dyson has confirmed the Dyson Zone headphones will launch on 17 May. The Zone will be available to buy from Dyson’s online store, as well as Dyson’s Demo Stores in London’s Oxford Street, the Trafford Centre in Manchester and Harrods in London.

Dyson Zone, ultra blue/Prussian blue: £749.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

The main Dyson Zone headphones come in an ultra blue and Prussian blue colourway. Each Dyson Zone comes with one set of electrostatic carbon filters, but you also get a cleaning brush, a visor sleeve, a carry case and a USB-C charging cable to juice up your headphones. It costs £749.99 and launches on 17 May.

Pre-order now

Dyson Zone Absolute+, Prussian blue/bright copper: £819.99, Dyson.co.uk

(Dyson)

The Dyson Zone Absolute+ is the same product as the Dyson Zone, but is more suited for frequent flyers. You just get a few more accessories bundled into the package, and it comes in a sleeker blue and copper tone. If you pay an extra £70 for the Absolute+, Dyson will chuck in two sets of electrostatic carbon filters instead of one, as well as an in-flight adapter, so you can use the headphones to listen to in-flight entertainment (where we expect a lot of us will be using this gizmo).

It also comes with a soft travel case (instead of the carry case you get with the ultra blue Dyson Zone), a protective dust bag, and the cleaning brush, visor sleeve and USB-C charging cable.

Pre-order now

