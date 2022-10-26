Pat McGrath Labs mothership X: moonlit seduction palette
- Best: Easy blending
- Number of shades: 10
- Finish: Matte, shimmer, sparkle
- Texture: Powder
This stunning eyeshadow palette in presented in a keepsake cardboard box that depicts a face framed with floral, feather, and star imagery – it looks like a piece of art. The robust black palette with gold Pat McGrath Labs branding contains an integral application mirror and feels suitably hard-wearing. Upon opening it up, we uncovered 10 beautiful shades, from earthy brown and plum colours to shimmering silver and pink, and all-out glittery gold and purple. Since it landed in our make-up bag, our tester has put every single shade to regular use.
Although the £115 price tag is undeniably spenny, we’ve found these powders stay put for hours on end and the generously sized shades will last for ages. With this, we’ve created a light sweep of shimmery eyeshadow, a pop of metallic glitter, and an intense smokey-eye, à la Miss Swift. Meanwhile, the darker matte shades lend themselves well to softly lining our eyes and we like to smudge them into the lash line.
From our experience, Pat McGrath Labs really is the holy grail of long-wearing, buildable textures in flattering shades to suit all skin tones and eye colours. We’d definitely snap this up as an extra-special Christmas present for ourselves.
We reviewed a similar palette in our guide to the best Pat McGrath Labs products, where our tester noted the “richly pigmented” and “dense colour pay-offs”, while also highlighting: “It transfers to the skin so beautifully, as soon as you try this, we suspect you won’t go back.”