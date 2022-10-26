Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taylor Swift’s highly-anticipated album Midnights launched last Friday (21 October), and includes 13 songs charting middle of the night memories and sleepless thoughts.

The poignant selection of pop songs touches on heartfelt topics and tangible sadness, with a backdrop of catchy beats Swift is known and loved for.

We’ve been listening on a loop, and her second music video for “Bejewelled” landed on our screens on 25 October. Swift’s glittering make-up had us hooked – while we can’t emulate her singing, we were keen to attempt to achieve her look, and were happy to discover the Pat McGrath Labs products she wore include some of our favourites.

Reflecting the midnight theme, several looks were created by professional make-up artist Dame Pat McGrath, with one standout style comprising a smokey eye and Swift’s signature bright lipstick. We’d also say this is perfect for the upcoming party season.

Three products in particular from the line-up are part of our daily make-up arsenal: Pat McGrath Labs divine blush, liquilust: legendary wear matte lipstick and the recently launched Mothership X: moonlit seduction palette.

Read on for the lowdown on each product’s shade, texture, formula and finish, and where to buy them.

How we tested

Our tester has been using these products regularly – for more than six months when it comes to the divine blush and liquilust: legendary wear matte lipstick, and for two months for the mothership X: moonlit seduction palette’s (basically since it was launched). Read on for our full review.