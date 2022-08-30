Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At the MTV Video Music Awards 2022 (VMAs), Taylor Swift scooped the biggest prize of all – taking home several awards, including Best Video and Best Long-form Video of the year for her song All Too Well (10-minute version).

During her acceptance speech, Taylor thanked her fans for their support and announced that her new album, Midnights, will be dropping on 21 October. And it’s fair to say the Swifties went wild for it.

Taylor also shared the news on social media, and described the 13-track album as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. She wrote: “This collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

She added: “The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve, we’ll meet ourselves.”

This is Taylor’s 10th studio album, and the news comes a year after she announced that she was rerecording her first six albums because the master rights were sold without her consent by her record label.

If you’re a super fan, you’ll be glad to know that Midnight will be available on vinyl, CD and cassette (yes, cassette!). To make sure you’re the first to get your hands on the album, here’s how you can pre-order it now.

(EMI)

If you own a record player, you need Taylor Swift’s Midnights on vinyl. The disc is a unique moonstone-blue marbled colour that comes inside a collectible album sleeve – each size features a different full-sized photo of Taylor.

Inside the cover, you’ll also find a full-size gatefold photo and a collectible eight-page lyric booklet. The ideal gift for any Swiftie.

Buy now

(EMI)

Cassette tapes are apparently making a comeback. Should you be part of their resurgence, Taylor’s delivered. The cassette comes in the same moonstone blue colour as the vinyl, and it also features never-before-seen photos of Swift.

Buy now

(EMI)

Last but not least, Midnights is also available as a CD. Much like the cassette and vinyl, the CD is a moonstone blue colour and features a lyric booklet and never-before-seen photos. The ideal collectible for any super fan.

Buy now

