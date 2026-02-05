A new Xbox console is coming, but not anytime soon

Microsoft has been expanding its Xbox hardware over the past year or so. First with new variants of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in 2024, and last year with a range of Xbox-branded ROG Ally gaming handhelds. But what everyone is really waiting for is a next-generation Xbox console.

Last summer, Xbox president Sarah Bond announced Microsoft had signed a multi-year partnership with chip maker AMD for its next-generation hardware of home and handheld consoles, but we’ve heard little since then.

Now, AMD has just hinted that the next Xbox console could launch next year. In a February earnings call, AMD’s chief executive officer, Lisa Su, said that Microsoft’s development of an Xbox with a semi-custom SOC from AMD is “progressing well to support a launch in 2027”.

While there’s no guarantee it’ll launch in 2027 – there’s currently a major RAM shortage driven by the boom in AI – at least we now have a rough timeframe.

As for what to expect? According to recent reports, it could behave more like a gaming PC built for the living room. In October 2025, multiple sources told Windows Central that Microsoft’s next Xbox is shaping up to be a curated Windows gaming PC, designed to sit under your TV with a console-style interface and support for multiple PC storefronts – similar in spirit to Valve’s Steam Machine.

It’s not the only console predicted to land that year, either. Rival gaming giant Sony has allegedly been targeting a 2026 launch for the PlayStation 6 as well, with November 2027 being touted as the potential release month. Although leaker Insider Gaming recently suggested the RAM shortage could see the console’s release date pushed to 2028.

The PS6 is predicted to be twice as powerful as the PS5 Pro, according to industry insider Moore’s Law is Dead, and the next Xbox might not come close.

