Margot Robbie channels Brontë’s Cathy with unexpected jewellery

Wuthering Heights is shaping up to be the most stylish movie of 2026. No stranger to method dressing for the red carpet, Margot Robbie is curating a wardrobe inspired by the gothic romanticism of Emily Brontë’s classic novel. One unexpected jewellery item that’s making its way into her closet is her collection of necklaces.

For the world premiere, Robbie wore Elizabeth Taylor’s famous Cartier necklace, gifted to her by Richard Burton. The piece was originally owned by the Mughal Emperor, who built the Taj Mahal in honour of his wife, after she tragically died in childbirth. And in Paris, she wore a Victorian-inspired red velvet choker necklace with 100-carat diamonds.

open image in gallery Margot Robbie wore Elizabeth Taylor’s famous Taj Mahal necklace at the LA premiere ( Reuters )

Beyond her necklaces, for the world premieres in Los Angeles to Paris, the 35-year-old actor is stepping out in a carefully curated selection of looks, all of which seem inspired by Emerald Fennell’s stylised reboot.

There have been more than 30 adaptations of Brontë’s novel, from screen to stage – but the latest is thought to be a departure from tradition. Heartthrob Jacob Elordi takes the role of Heathcliff, Charli XCX is behind the haunting soundtrack, and the trailer reveals a tortured lovers’ story arc. Focusing on the primal and erotically charged relationship between Cathy and Heathcliff, director and writer Fennell said she wanted it to capture the feeling she had when reading the book for the first time.

open image in gallery The actor wore a custom Chanel gown with a velvet and diamond choker necklace in Paris ( AFP/Getty )

Just like the Barbie press tour saw Robbie in the likes of Chanel, Versace and Vivian Westwood – all inspired by the outfits worn by the character – the Wuthering Heights tour sees the actor capture the essence of the movie. Whether in a Dilara Findikoglu snakeskin mini dress, a Roberto Cavalli LBD, a custom lace Schiaparelli gown or a bespoke Chanel red velvet dress with a dramatic train, her looks are full of Easter eggs and hidden references.

Ahead of the film’s release, it’s the period jewellery pieces that have stolen the show throughout the tour, be it a black choker with an antique-style red stone or a thin red cord with a small oval pendant. Keep reading for the top necklaces to choose if you’re inspired by Robbie’s pieces, as there’s no doubt the vintage look will soon become a trend.

