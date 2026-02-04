Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Independent readers have been discussing the side effects of GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, with many questioning whether the risks are being fully acknowledged as use of the medications grows.

Reacting to Aimee Donnellan’s investigation into the hidden side effects of these drugs, commenters shared a range of personal experiences, but discussion repeatedly returned to nausea, vomiting, digestive problems and longer-term complications.

Several readers described becoming severely unwell after starting treatment, with symptoms so disruptive that they felt the drugs were not worth continuing.

While some readers acknowledged that side effects can be mild or temporary for many people, they said this should not overshadow the experiences of those who suffer serious reactions. A number also criticised doctors for being dismissive of symptoms or too quick to prescribe medication without adequate follow-up.

Underlying the discussion was unease about the pressure to tolerate severe side effects in pursuit of weight loss, with several readers questioning whether being thinner is ever worth the physical cost.

Here’s what you had to say:

All I can do is report on personal knowledge

I’ve read the posts and articles about the negative side effects here and elsewhere. All I can do is report on personal knowledge. I, my brother and niece all use Mounjaro and have for over a year. My brother for diabetes and weight loss; my niece and I solely for weight loss. All three of us have had great success. My brother and I had no side effects, and my niece vomited for about three days, then all good.

I understand this is the more typical scenario, albeit my desire is not to flaunt our good fortune – I recognise the awfulness of any side effect or failed medical intervention. I have now reduced my Mounjaro from 15 weekly to 7.5, which has provided a happy maintenance dose for four months. I lost 7.5 st (21 st to 13.5 st) and am very happy.

PS. I dropped too quickly initially and did lose muscle tone. To counter this, I am eating more protein and doing light resistance exercises.

David65

There are more important things than being thin

You should stop the drugs as soon as the side effects became so awful. There are more important things than being thin.

I have lost over four stone on Mounjaro and have had some side effects, but these have stopped now. I’m lucky, but I definitely wouldn’t have carried on if I’d been vomiting like that.

But now I have a new life and am extremely happy – as are thousands of others.

apple60

It wasn’t worth it

I didn’t get as sick as the women profiled, but I was sick in bed for three weeks after my first, supposedly low, dose. Vomiting, retching, unable to eat, headaches – all, so I lost ten pounds not from the drug, but from how sick it made me. It wasn’t worth it.

Tex237

Body fascism

Personally, I put this all down to a segment of society’s body fascism, especially with doctors. I’ve not been on Ozempic myself, but it’s honestly not something I would like to be put on, having suffered from eating too much thanks to Prednisone when I started having chronic pain issues. I’d lost about 20 kilos beforehand and immediately put the weight back on thanks to Prednisone, and it’s been tough to shift since then. Even now, I’m still getting the weight issue constantly, which I get – don’t get me wrong – but it’s hard not to feel bitter.

LimSitu

The first users are essentially guinea pigs

All new pharmaceutical products go through testing before being allowed out to the public. Unfortunately, one test is being conducted by the public, and that is the long-term effects. For any new product, the first users are essentially guinea pigs for long-term use. Just like those initial soft contact lens wearers are finding out their corneas are thinning and they may need a corneal transplant in the future. No drug is “perfect”, but often the good they do outweighs the negative impacts. And remember, big pharma are not charities – they report to shareholders, and that’s the system we have, regrettably.

Red Dragon

The sulphur burps are real

I took Ozempic for a couple of years, then switched to Mounjaro about a year ago for type 2 diabetes. I can tell you first-hand that nausea and the sulphur burps are real. The sulphur burps are terrible and will show up for weeks at a time and then disappear just as quickly. The burping is constant. It has become a real issue for my family and at work. I’ve discussed it with my doctor and he is dismissive of it and prescribes acid pills, which have very little effect.

Tom229

Food can be an addiction

Food can be an addiction in the same way anything can be. Perhaps treating people’s weight issues without considering their wellbeing is at fault. Modern medicine focuses on prescription drugs as a quick fix, to the detriment of older, tried and trusted treatments.

Stimpymo

They have not been tested in the elevated doses

“Although these drugs have been on the market for more than 20 years, they have not been tested in the elevated doses we are now seeing used in Wegovy, Zepbound and Mounjaro.”

I find this outrageous. I should think the drug companies and/or GPs prescribing these in the aforementioned damaging doses can be sued. Without adequate testing over a long period on a very large and diverse (ie global) cohort, are we to assume they have absolved themselves from any duty of care to their patients? Because they should not be allowed to do that.

Moo100

It is a trade-off

Every drug has side effects. It is a trade-off. With regard to losing weight, just eat a little less and exercise a little more – and keep doing it. No meds needed.

Patrick

Some of the comments have been edited for this article for brevity and clarity.

