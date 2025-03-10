Whether you’re after transitional staples as we head into spring, an 11th-hour wedding guest dress, or an elevated outfit for work, Asos is the online destination for affordable fashion.

Its in-house Asos Design range is much loved for its budget takes on viral designer pieces – think Realisation Par-inspired dresses, Ganni-esque styles and bags that give the Prada look for less. But it also has high street favourites like Topshop, Mango, Bershka and Pull & Bear on its roster.

With more than 850 brands sold through the site, Asos’s lines span women’s and men’s clothing, shoes and sportswear from the likes of Nike, Adidas and New Balance. A top tip – don’t sleep on the beauty section, which features cult brands such as The Inkey List, The Ordinary, Isle of Paradise and Laneige.

The selection is so vast, there really is something for everyone, and best of all, next-day delivery is available if you run out of your favourite fake tan or are shopping for a last minute party dress.

Asos is no stranger to a deal, so, if there’s something you’ve got your eye on, there’s a fairly good chance you could secure it with a discount. True to form, Asos is offering up to 30 per cent off selected lines at the moment. Even better? You can save even more cash on your first order, thanks to an Asos discount code.

Whether you’re shopping for a spring jacket, summer dress or everyday basics, you can save 10 per cent on your first order with the code “HIFRIEND” at checkout. However, orders must cost between £20 and £500. It’s worth noting that this offer also can’t be used with other promo codes or on gift vouchers, delivery charges, premier delivery or Asos Marketplace. Selected marked products are excluded from the promotion, too.

( Asos )

Should you be in the market for an everyday dress, you can benefit from 10 per cent off some of our favourite fashion finds, including this Asos Design denim mini dress (was £45, £39.50, Asos.com) or this prairie square neck maxi dress (was £34, now £31.60, Asos.com).

Alternatively, with the weather warming up, you could use the discount to snap up some spring accessories, like a new pair of sunglasses. This pair of Seventies-inspired aviator sunglasses in peach lens (was £14, now £13.60, Asos.com) will add intrigue to your look while this butter yellow style (was £14, now £13.60, Asos.com) leans into this season’s hottest colourway.

( Asos )

Don’t sleep on Asos’s third party brand roster, either. This Abercrombie & Fitch denim waistcoat (was £52, now £47, Asos.com) will prop up your spring wardrobe while Mango’s suede bag (was £99, now £90, Asos.com) will elevate your workwear wardrobe.

If you’re looking for a real bargain, you should take advantage of Asos offering up to 30 per cent off selected styles with the code “RANDOM”. When it comes to shoes, this pair of red ballet flats (was £20, now £16.50, Asos.com) are perfect for brightening up spring outfits while this black pair of tie up flats (was £24, now £19, Asos.com) are equally versatile.

If you sign up for an Asos account, it’s also worth sharing your date of birth and ensuring you’re opted in for email communication as the retailer gives its members a 10 to 20 per cent off discount code for their birthday. The discount amount and validity period may vary.

Students can upgrade their new term wardrobes for less, too. Asos offers 10 per cent off full-price items and all you need to do to get the discount is verify your student status with SheerID or UNiDAYS.

Why choose Asos?

“Asos is the ultimate destination for online, affordable fashion. There are new drops weekly from its in-house label Asos Design, helping you shop the latest trends on a budget. But the label is equally good for timeless wardrobe essentials, such as knitwear, jeans (there are petite, regular and tall lengths), winter coats and boots – all at bargain prices. Enabling you to browse all your favourite brands in once place, hero names such as Mango, New Look, Abercrombie & Fitch and Pull & Bear are all stocked, too, saving you a trip to the high street,” says Daisy Lester, senior eCommerce writer, who specialises in fashion.

Best Asos deals

When is the best time to save on Asos?

One of the great things about Asos is that you can expect savings all-year round. While loved for its surprise flash sales – such as 20 per cent off everything for two hours only – you can also expect impressive discounts during popular sale events like Black Friday and Boxing Day – think up to 80 per cent off (including sale items).

What products can you get the best bargains on?

For the best deals, keep an eye on the regularly updated sale and clearance sections. Here, you’ll find sought-after brands like & Other Stories, Mango, Topshop and Charlotte Tilbury at heavily discounted prices. Add your favourites to your save list and wait for an Asos sale offer, such as an extra 20 per cent off sale items. This way, your top picks are ready to go, so you can check out before they’re gone.

How we find the best discount codes

Here at The Independent, we pride ourselves on being able to bring our readers the latest and greatest offers and discount codes that will see you secure the steepest price reductions possible. To do this, we always call on the expertise of our crack team of discerning deal hunters, who we’ve tasked with delivering us the very best offers, to help you save money.

Why trust us

The Independent’s shopping section is dedicated to helping its readers shop savvy and save money. Our astute shopping experts have years of experience when it comes to finding the most impressive deals across clothing, whether that be by hunting offers on the latest trends or helping you save on investment pieces such as cashmere or winter coats. We let this expertise and knowledge steer our curation of the best discount codes from reputable, trusted fashion brands.