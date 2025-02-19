Spring is on the horizon, and, hopefully, lighter days will bring warmer temperatures. As the weather changes, you’re going to need a wardrobe refresh. If there’s one place we’re heading for those transitional pieces that will see us through April showers and sunnier days out, it’s Boden.

The British clothing retailer sells clothes that will make you feel as good as you look, with bright colours, flattering cuts and bold prints. Boden’s pieces are made to a high-quality standard and the brand seeks to extend the lifespan of its garments.

Whether you’re looking to invest in some spring-worthy knitwear, need a refresh on your workwear wardrobe, or are shopping for some cute outfits for the kids, we’ve spotted a way to make it a little more affordable.

One of Boden’s most appealing deals right now is the offer of 20 per cent off absolutely everything when using the discount code “TOAST” but be quick – this deal ends on 20 February. If you’re shopping after this date, a 15 per cent discount will run from 21 February to 22 February, and you can get 10 per cent off on 23 February.

One of the best ways to make use of the 20 per cent off deal is to shop the new in section, which is unlikely to make its way into seasonal sales for some time.

If there’s one thing for which we can count on Boden, it’s absolutely killer knitwear. Whether you want a neutral cardigan that will see you through all seasons, or a fun, seasonal jumper, Boden has got you covered.

This cashmere jumper has been reduced by 20 per cent ( Boden )

We love this Lydia cherry argyle knit (was £150, now £120, Boden.com), which you can save 20 per cent on with the discount code “TOAST”. It’s made from cashmere, so it’s undoubtedly going to be soft and will add a playful pop of colour to your wardrobe.

If you’re planning ahead for Easter, there are plenty of super cute styles for the whole family. The Edie Fair Isle jumper (was £98, now £78.40, Boden.com) has caught our eye – it’s made from a blend of cotton, wool and cashmere, and is set to be a big talking point at your Easter gathering. There are sizes for the whole family, with options for boys and girls.

( Boden )

Perfect for spring picnics and tea parties, Boden has a huge range of gorgeous dresses, cotton shirts and sweet accessories, which can be dressed up or down. The navy and white Rosie tea dress (was £136, now £108.80, Boden.co.uk) comes in both petite and regular fits and is made from a luxurious silky satin. The empire line cut is bound to be flattering and we love the lace detailing.

Children and babies are catered for with beautiful occasion outfits at Boden, such as this birthday print cotton shirt (was £27, now £21.60, Boden.co.uk), and this magical rainbow tulle dress (was £42, now £33.60, Boden.co.uk) has also been reduced by 20 per cent.

Boden takes a trending style and puts a twist on it ( Boden )

We love how Boden takes a trending style and puts a twist on it. Case in point is the brand’s take on the popular fisherman sandals (was £52, now £41.60, Boden.co.uk) – in post-box red or emerald green, these summer shoes will turn heads.

The best part about the site-wide sale is you can shop everything – from beaded earrings and utility jackets to jeans and embroidered blouses – for less.

The discount code can be applied to the current sale too, meaning you’ll get an extra 20 per cent off pieces that are already discounted by up to 70 per cent. Although most of the pieces are from seasons gone by, you’ll find the styles will fit perfectly into your wardrobe at all times of the year, thanks to their signature cuts, high-quality fabrics and mix of bold and neutral colours. The sale applies to womenswear, boys, girls, and baby and toddlers.

How we choose the best discount codes

The Independent’s deal-hunters are dedicated to finding you the best deals. As Boden is one of our tried and tested favourite brands, we’re always searching for new ways to help you save on your shopping, whether it’s through sales or discount codes.

Why you can trust us

The Independent’s shopping section is dedicated to helping its readers shop savvy, so, we only bring you deals from brands that we love and trust. To filter through the noise, our team of deal-hunters use their expertise to find the best savings on the latest trends, bestsellers and investment pieces.

Keep on top of unmissable savings, with our dedicated deals section