This Luisaviaroma discount code saves you 10% on designer fashion

For those who love luxury, exclusivity, and high-end fashion, Luisaviaroma is a top destination. The Florence-based retailer sells clothing, accessories, shoes, beauty and more.

A diverse mix of high-end luxury fashion (see above), streetwear, accessories, and lifestyle products, the retailer also stocks fashion labels such as The Row, Margesherwood, Vibi Venezia and Tove. It’s also a much-loved destination for its carefully curated shopping experience, with a focus on both emerging and established designers, so you can discover new fashion talent alongside well-known luxury brands.

Whether you’re revamping your workwear wardrobe, planning ahead and curating the perfect summer collection, or seeking a new pair of sunglasses or a designer bag, you can benefit from discount codes in your next haul. Plus, you can save up to 50 per cent in its sale.

When it comes to accessories, croissant bags are having a moment. You can save 10 per cent with the above discount code on this Lemaire fortune croissant leather shoulder bag (was £1,060, now £954, Luisaviaroma.com), which will instantly elevate everyday outfits. As for sunglasses, this Jacquemus aviator pair (was £345, now £310.50, Luisaviaroma.com) have a cool, retro appeal.

In the market for new shoes this season? Moschino Berlin leather loafers (was £485, now £ 436.5, Luisaviaroma.com) are bang on trend and you can save 10 per cent on them with Luisaviaroma’s discount code.

An investment piece you’ll dig out winter after winter, this Lemaire soft Nappa leather jacket (was £2,480, now £2,232, Luisaviaroma.com), for example, is a timeless design, while Issey Miyake’s twist pleated chiffon top (was £419, now £377.10, Luisaviaroma.com) is a versatile styling staple.

Don’t sleep on the year-round sale section, either, with up to 50 per cent off brands like Chloe, Victoria Beckham and Versace. This fitted Ganni denim blazer (was £280, now £140, Luisaviaroma.com) has gone straight to the top of our wishlist, while Maison Margiela’s cotton denim raw waist long skirt (was £520, now £286, Luisaviaroma.com) is statement but wearable.

Why choose Luisaviaroma?

“Based in Florence, Luisaviaroma is brimming with high-end fashion. A go-to for luxury clothing, accessories, footwear, and lifestyle products, the store has a reputation for curating exclusive collections from only the best designer brands, offering a mix of contemporary and classic styles,” says Daisy Lester, senior shopping writer.

Best Luisaviaroma discount codes

Why trust us

The Independent’s shopping section is dedicated to helping its readers shop savvy and save money. Our astute shopping experts have years of experience when it comes to finding the most impressive deals across clothing, whether that be by hunting offers on the latest trends or helping you save on investment pieces such as denim or spring jackets. We let this expertise and knowledge steer our curation of the best discount codes from reputable, trusted fashion brands.