When is Red Nose Day 2026? And where to buy this year’s merch

Red Nose Day 2026 is just around the corner. The annual fundraising campaign, which takes place on Friday, 20 March, raises money for charitable causes in the UK and around the world. As for the official theme, this year’s is a Red Nose Day first: the customisable nose.

The Comic Relief telethon is set to be hosted by Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Nick Mohammed, and Katherine Ryan on BBC One on 20 March. We can expect to see a bank job comedy sketch from Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Catherine Tate’s ‘Nan’, and plenty more – so prepare to have your funny bones well and truly tickled.

To get the ball rolling, the theme was shared in a video starring rugby player and Celebrity Traitors contestant Joe Marler, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi, and footballer and winner of I’m a Celebrity, Jill Scott. We’re asked to “take yourself funny for money”, and whether you’re dressing up, taking part in a sport, a bake sale or a quiz, there are lots of ways to get involved. This year, there’s even a special set of assignments from Channel 4’s Taskmaster.

One way to support Comic Relief is to buy Red Nose Day merchandise. This year’s red nose comes blank with a “paper-like finish” so you can draw or get crafty. Flexing their artistic skills, a star-studded promotional video shows Tia Kofi drawing a Tardis, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey a unicorn, and Jodie Whittaker a sun. What will you go for?

Where to buy Red Nose Day merch

Red Nose Day merchandise can be bought from the Comic Relief website, Amazon or TK Maxx.

