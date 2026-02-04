The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
When is Red Nose Day 2026? And where to buy this year’s merch
For the first year ever, the noses are customisable
Red Nose Day 2026 is just around the corner. The annual fundraising campaign, which takes place on Friday, 20 March, raises money for charitable causes in the UK and around the world. As for the official theme, this year’s is a Red Nose Day first: the customisable nose.
The Comic Relief telethon is set to be hosted by Davina McCall, Joel Dommett, Nick Mohammed, and Katherine Ryan on BBC One on 20 March. We can expect to see a bank job comedy sketch from Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Catherine Tate’s ‘Nan’, and plenty more – so prepare to have your funny bones well and truly tickled.
To get the ball rolling, the theme was shared in a video starring rugby player and Celebrity Traitors contestant Joe Marler, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Tia Kofi, and footballer and winner of I’m a Celebrity, Jill Scott. We’re asked to “take yourself funny for money”, and whether you’re dressing up, taking part in a sport, a bake sale or a quiz, there are lots of ways to get involved. This year, there’s even a special set of assignments from Channel 4’s Taskmaster.
One way to support Comic Relief is to buy Red Nose Day merchandise. This year’s red nose comes blank with a “paper-like finish” so you can draw or get crafty. Flexing their artistic skills, a star-studded promotional video shows Tia Kofi drawing a Tardis, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey a unicorn, and Jodie Whittaker a sun. What will you go for?
Where to buy Red Nose Day merch
Red Nose Day merchandise can be bought from the Comic Relief website, Amazon or TK Maxx.
Official 2026 red nose: Design-yer nose
For the first ever year, Red Nose is customisable, thanks to its “paper-like finish” that you can draw or stick elements onto. You can use markers, stickers and crayons, or get crafty with glitter or pompoms too.
At least £1.50 from the purchase of the nose will go to Comic Relief.
Once you’ve created your design, you can submit a photo of it to the wall of fame, too.
Red Nose Day Taskmaster kit
This Taskmaster kit contains task cards, masks, stickers and even a trophy, as well as a collection box and event and thank-you posters to help with your fundraising efforts.
Offering “ludicrously fun tasks to test your dexterity, creativity and eccentricity”, this is sure to be an entertaining way to raise cash for good causes.
Red Nose Day 2026 Mr Doodle bucket hat for adults
The pattern on this hat was designed by Dr Doodle, a British artist who’s known for his graffiti-style squiggles (his Kent home is famed for being covered in it).
The hat is reversible, with the pattern on one side and the other side being plain red, so it's double the fun. At least £4.50 from the purchase of this hat will go to Comic Relief.
Red Nose Day 2026: Mr Doodle pin badges
These pin badges have been designed by British artist Dr Doodle and offer an easy way to show your support.
At least £1.50 from the purchase of these badges will go to Comic Relief.
Kids navy Eeyore ‘busy doing nothing’ T-shirt
To the delight of Winnie the Pooh fans (adults and kids alike), there’s a wide range of T-shirts adorned with characters. As well as this Eeyore “busy doing nothing” T-shirt, styles include Piglet on a balloon, Winnie the Pooh with a honey pot, Tiger and more. All tops are made with Fairtrade cotton.
White Pooh and friends balloon sketch tote bag
Your tote collection just won't be complete without one of the Comic Relief designs. This is one of a range of bags available this year, including a maroon-hued Winnie The Pooh ‘braver than you believe’ design and a grey ‘eat, sleep, repeat’ design featuring a cartwheeling Tiger.
Disney Winnie the Pooh water bottle
One of the insulated stainless steel water bottles on sale this year is this Winnie the Pooh design. With a generous 750ml capacity, it features a handle carrier and a screw top. At least £3 of the price of this bottle will go to Comic Relief.
Disney Winnie the Pooh orange Tigger mug
With its vibrant red handle and orange design, this adorable Tigger-themed mug is sure to appeal to both kids and older Winnie the Pooh fans alike. Alternatively, there’s also a whimsically illustrated Eeyore and Piglet mug, as well as several other designs to add to your collection. At least £1.50 from the purchase of these mugs will go to Comic Relief.
