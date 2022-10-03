Artist Mr Doodle turns home into ‘living artwork’ with illustrated oven and toilet
Artist said living in an illustrated house had been his dream since he was 18
An illustrator has completed his dream of turning his home into a “living artwork” covered in doodles.
Kent-based illustrator “Mr Doodle” – real name Sam Cox – is one of the world’s most successful artists under the age of 40, with one of his works recently selling for just under $1m (£890,000).
Cox, 28, bought a six-bedroom house in Tenterdon, Kent, in 2019, and has since worked to transform every last surface with doodles. He lives there with his wife Alena.
Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday (3 October), Cox showed the public inside his fully illustrated house.
It includes doodle-covered kitchen appliances, such as a toaster, pots and pans, and a bread bin. In the bathroom, both the toilet and bath are also fully doodled over.
Speaking to The Sunday Times, Cox explained that he’d wanted the house to become a “living artwork” inspired by the cartoons and video games of his childhood.
Spray paint has been used on the house’s outside, while the inside illustrations are done in acrylic paint and marker pen.
“This has been my dream since I was 18,” he told the publication. “It’s the longest project I’ve done. I wanted to say I’d done it all myself.”
