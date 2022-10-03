Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Blonde: Marilyn Monroe fans say Netflix film’s ‘horrifying’ JFK scene went too far

‘It should never have made it into the film,’ one viewer said

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 03 October 2022 06:14
Comments
BLONDE trailer

Netflix users are being left particulary outraged by a “horrifying” scene in new Marilyn Monroe film Blonde.

The controversial new movie from director Andrew Dominik was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s fictional book about Monroe, which was released in 2001.

For some time now, the project, which stars Knives Out actor Ana de Armas, has been hyped up as being a shocking watch, with the film being handed an NC-17 age certificate in the US.

For those in the UK, this is similar to an 18 – but American directors tend to try and edit their films in order to avoid the certificate as, when cinema releases are concerned, it typically equates to less money at the box office.

Many may believe Blonde to be a standard biopic about Monroe, but the opposite is true: due to the source material, the film features several imagined scenes from the Hollywood star’s life, one of which is being accused of going too far.

Recommended

It concerns John F Kennedy, the US president whom Monroe is believed to have had an affair with in the 1960s. Rumours of this affair remains unverified to this day – but Blonde goes one further.

In a scene near the end of the film, Monroe is shown to be drugged and taken to a character named “the president” who bears a striking resemblance to JFK (the actor, Caspar Phillipson, previously played him in Jackie).

Here, while he is on the phone refuting claims of sexual assault, he forces Monroe into performing a sex act on him, while a voiceover by de Armas shows Marilyn attempting to disassociate from the situation.

Some viewers who are not aware of the source material appear to believe this actually happened, despite there being no record of any such incident.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

This is one of the reasons why the scene’s placement is being questioned, with many calling it “character assassination”. Others are calling it “exploitation” of Monroe’s story.

‘Blonde’ viewers are saying the a scene involing JFK goes too far

(Netflix)

“I don’t know if this has been validated or not?” one viewer asked, adding: “It’s a big leap to lie about it though.”

“Why would the film #Blonde fabricate a graphic rape of #MarilynMonroe by #JFK? “ another viewer waded in, calling the scene “disgusting exploitation” of the Hollywood star’s life.

Others said the scene “should never have made it” into the film and agreed that it is probably what led to the film’s dreaded age certificate.

“I’m wondering why it’s NC-17 then comes the JFK scene for the most degrading depiction of Marilyn Monroe,” a viewer commented.

In general, Netflix users have been complaining about Blonde, with many saying they were forced to switch the film off after just 20 minutes.

Recommended

In a one-star review for The Independent, Jessie Thompson wrote: “Blonde is not a bad film because it is degrading, exploitative and misogynist, even though it is all of those things. It’s bad because it’s boring, pleased with itself and doesn’t have a clue what it’s trying to say.”

Find a full list of everything being removed from Netflix next month here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in