Best VPNs for 2026: 9 top picks tested by a tech expert

If NordVPN is a bit too expensive, Surfshark is the best value VPN I recommend. Owned by Nord Security but run independently, it delivers many of the same core strengths for a noticeably lower price, without cutting corners on speed or security.

One of the best things about Surfshark is its unlimited device connections. A rarity for VPNs, everything from phones and laptops to tablets, smart TVs and streaming sticks can all stay connected at once. For households with lots of devices, you won’t have to think about swapping devices.

I also like how clean and approachable Surfshark’s apps are. The interface is simple, and the server list is easy to scan, with quick-connect and recommended locations right where you expect them to be. Surfshark’s network of servers has also grown a lot over the past year, and it now has around 4,500 servers across 100 countries. It’s not quite as vast as NordVPN’s, but I’ve never struggled to find a fast or reliable server.

The Surfshark interface is super easy to use (Alex Lee/The Independent )

Surfshark used to lag behind on iOS, which always annoyed me slightly, but that’s no longer the case. Split tunnelling finally arrived on iPhone and iPad in late 2024, and since then the experience across Apple, Android and desktop apps has felt much more consistent. I now have far more control over which apps use the VPN and which don’t, regardless of device.

Surfshark has also improved its browser extension. In February 2026, it introduced a feature that flags potentially dangerous or scammy websites while you’re browsing, and late last year, it brought its Dedicated IP to the browser extension.

Speed is no longer a question mark, either. In my most recent round of testing, Surfshark was one of the fastest VPNs. On UK servers using WireGuard, download speeds dropped by around five per cent, while even long-distance connections were usually only around 10 to 11 per cent slower. Streaming BBC iPlayer, Disney+ and Channel 4 has been smooth for me as well, with no buffering or drops in quality.

I also found OpenVPN far more usable than it used to be. It’s now stable enough that I don’t automatically avoid it, and it’s especially handy when I want to enable Camouflage Mode, which basically disguises VPN traffic to make it harder for networks to detect that you’re using a VPN at all.

In terms of privacy and security, Surfshark covers all the essentials. It uses AES-256 encryption, includes a kill switch and supports split tunnelling, while MultiHop routes traffic through two servers instead of one for extra protection. Last year, Surfshark also introduced features to make its service more stable. FastTrack, for example, optimises routing to improve speeds, particularly on longer-distance connections, while Everlink helps maintain a secure connection if your network briefly drops, instead of forcing a full reconnect.

It’s also nice to see it’s taking future-proofing seriously. In January 2026, Surfshark started rolling out post-quantum encryption support for some apps, including Android, macOS and Linux, which should make it more secure in the years ahead.

Surfshark’s built-in blocker CleanWeb remains the main drawback for me. It does a reasonable job with trackers, phishing attempts and malicious sites, but ad blocking is still hit and miss on a lot of websites. I’d still recommend getting a dedicated ad blocker.

Like most big VPN providers, Surfshark wants to be more than just a VPN. Its plan structure has expanded, with cheaper starter plans focused on just the VPN itself, while Surfshark One adds antivirus, breach alerts and private search tools, an. The Surfshark One+ tier brings onboard features like identity protection and enhanced email security, including AI-powered scam detection. I don’t think everyone needs the full bundle, but it’s there if you want everything under one subscription.

Surfshark has several no-logs audits under its belt as well. Its no-logs policy was last independently audited in 2025, confirming that it doesn’t store activity or connection data that could be used to identify users. It’s not audited as frequently as NordVPN, but it’s still independently verified rather than relying on a vague terms of service.

But the main reason why I recommend Surfshark? The cheap price. Its longer-term plans work out at around £1.49 per month depending on the tier you choose, and there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you sign up via the website. Mobile users can also try it with a seven-day free trial through the App Store or Google Play. It’s fast, flexible and really good value, and remains my go-to if you want a cheaper alternative to NordVPN.

Read the full Surfshark review now